India reports over 3,000 new COVID cases, highest in 5 months

India recorded 3,016 new Covid cases in past 24 hours, a 40 per cent jump since March 29. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.7 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.71 per cent.

As many as 3,016 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, highest in nearly six months. The active cases rose to 13,509. The death toll in the country till now including all three Covid waves stands at 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities. Three were reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours and eight reconciled by Kerala.

In the midst of a rise in cases, the Delhi government is anticipated to evaluate the Covid-19 scenario in the national capital on Thursday. Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj convened the meeting, which will include participation from other stakeholders, top health department employees, and medical heads of state-run hospitals.

The meeting will take place the day after Delhi's COVID-19 instances reached 300 for the first time since August 31 of last year, and the municipal health department's positivity rate increased to 13.89%.

Also Read | Kerala's latest climate projections are scary; Study predicts 20 percent jump in extreme weather events

The NCR region — primarily Noida and Ghaziabad — have ramped up testing owing to a rise in the number of cases. Maharashtra on the other hand, saw a two-fold rise in the Covid tally on Wednesday, as it recorded 450 fresh cases on Wednesday. Solapur and Sangli regions in Maharashtra have the highest approval rates in the state, at 20.05% and 17.47%, respectively.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, a night curfew has been imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, both adjoining Delhi, according to official orders issued last week. In light of an increase in instances, medical professionals advise having the booster dosage of the Covid vaccine. But they insist that people shouldn't worry and should act in a Covid-appropriate manner.

Also Read: Most Himalayan glaciers are melting or retreating: Govt confirms