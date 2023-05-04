Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana, wanted in murder cases, killed in encounter by UP STF in Meerut

    In 2012, the gangster was nabbed in a triple murder case. It was after this, Dujana started operating his criminal empire from jail with the help other criminals Randeep Bhati and Amit Kasana. Dujana also planned and directed his aides to execute murders, extortion and other criminal activities while sitting in jail.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    In a recent development, dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was on Thursday (May 4) killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Meerut. Anil Dujana was a notorious criminal of western UP and was nabbed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in 2021.

    It is reportedly said that Dujana had as many as 62 cases registered against him, including that of 18 murders, extortion, looting, land grabbing and others.

    Pakistan: Police officer booked for killing Hindu youth in Sindh province; check details

    Meanwhile, Anil Dujana had a bounty of Rs 25, 000 announced by Bulandshahr police and the Noida Police had kept a reward of Rs 50,000 on him. He had been in jail since 2012 but was granted bail in 2021. Later, a court issues a non-bailable warrant against him for non-appearance in old cases.

    In 2012, the gangster was nabbed in a triple murder case. It was after this, Dujana started operating his criminal empire from jail with the help other criminals Randeep Bhati and Amit Kasana.

    Dujana also planned and directed his aides to execute murders, extortion and other criminal activities while sitting in jail. 

    Manipur violence: Army officials shift over 9,000 people to safer places

    The Dujana family had a long-running enmity with the Sundar Bhati gang. In 2012, Dujana and his gang attacked Sundar Bhati and his close associates with an AK-47 rifle.

    The two rival gangs often came face to face over government contracts, theft of steel bars and toll plaza contracts. It was due to threat from Bhati gang, the police used to take Dunana to court in a bulletproof jacket.

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
