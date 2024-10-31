Diwali 2024: PM Modi, President Murmu extend Diwali wishes to citizens

India celebrates Diwali with national leaders extending heartfelt greetings. PM Modi, President Murmu, and VP Dhankhar wished citizens happiness, prosperity, and unity, while Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi shared wishes for new energy and removal of darkness.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 8:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

India is bathed in the warm glow of Diwali festivities, with leaders extending heartfelt greetings to citizens. Prime Minister Narendran Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar were among the national leaders to wish the citizens on this occasion.

Also Read: Diwali 2024: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel in Gujarat, attends Unity Day parade

In a post on X, Droupadi Murmu posted, “On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad”.

Prime Minister Modi wished citizens on Diwali and wished everyone a healthy, happy, and prosperous life with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha. .

“Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha,” PM Modi posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that Diwali symbolizes the timeless victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance, and wished for the light of Diwali to guide citizens towards unity, prosperity, and progress.

“On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens of Bharat. Deepawali, celebrated with reverence and joy not only in Bharat but by our diaspora across the world, symbolizes the timeless victory of light over darkness, hope over despair, and knowledge over ignorance. May the light of Diwali guide us towards unity, prosperity, and progress. Let’s embrace the spirit of hope, wisdom, and compassion, enriching our lives and communities,” Jagdeep Dhankar's post on X reads.

PM Modi will take part in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Gujarat and will offer flowers at the Statue of Unity.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended best wishes for new energy, health, and prosperity, while Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hoped for the light of Diwali to remove darkness and illuminate lives with happiness and prosperity.

“Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the festival of lights, Diwali. May this festival of lights bring new energy, health and prosperity in the lives of all of you,” Amit Shah posted on X.

“Heartiest greetings of Deepawali to all countrymen. I hope that the light of this festival will remove the darkness from your life and illuminate it with happiness and prosperity,” Rahul Gandhi's X post reads.

People across the nation are celebrating the glorious occasion as Ayodhya set a record with 25 lakh diyas lit, marking the first Diwali after Ram Mandir's inauguration.

Also Read: Happy Kali Puja 2024: Messages, greetings, Facebook/ WhatsApp status and quotes to share with loved ones

