Diwali 2024: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel in Gujarat, attends Unity Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 149th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity. The celebrations included an Ekta Diwas parade, cultural performances, and the inauguration of development projects worth over Rs 284 crore.

Diwali 2024: PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel in Gujarat, attends Unity Day parade gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 31, 2024, 8:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 31, 2024, 8:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 149th birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas festivities, which are held annually on October 31 to honor Patel's birth anniversary, are in full swing. PM Modi is in Gujarat for two days.

Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with flowers and took part in the Ekta Diwas festivities. He went on to administer the Ekta Diwas oath and watch the Ekta Diwas Parade, which would feature a marching band, four central armed police units, a union territory police, 16 marching contingents from nine states, and the National Cadet Corps.

Among the highlights include the Indian Air Force's "Surya Kiran" flypast, the NSG Hell March contingent, a daredevil show by BSF and CRPF male and female bikers, a BSF exhibition of Indian martial arts, a schoolchildren's piped band performance, and more. Every year on October 31, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary and to acknowledge his crucial contribution to the cause of Indian independence and national unity.

"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Gujarat

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Narendra Modi announced initiatives worth over Rs 284 crore and officially opened significant development projects in Kevadia on Wednesday. These initiatives seek to advance regional sustainability initiatives, increase accessibility, and improve the visitor experience. In addition to projects promoting tourism development, Modi opened new tourist and attraction centers that would enhance the Statue of Unity area's international standing and provide tourists with top-notch amenities in Ekta Nagar.

During his visit to Ekta Nagar on October 30, he also officially opened new initiatives, including as two intensive care units on wheels, a sub-district hospital, smart bus stops, and a 4 MW solar project.

With an investment of Rs 22 crore, the 50-bed sub-district hospital was constructed. According to a state government statement, it has a trauma center, a gynecological operating room, a minor operating room, a CT scan, an intensive care unit, a labor room, a special ward, a physiotherapy ward, a medical shop, and an ambulance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Uttarakhand SHOCKER: Over 19 men test HIV positive after sexual relations with same teen in Nainital AJR

Uttarakhand SHOCKER: Over 19 men test HIV positive after sexual relations with same teen in Nainital

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-545 October 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-545 October 31 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy vkp

Complaint against K'taka Minister Eshwara Khandre for trespassing into HMT space, alleges HD Kumaraswamy

Here's why Telangana banned mayonnaise for a year amid food poisoning concerns gcw

Here's why Telangana banned mayonnaise for a year amid food poisoning concerns

Recent Stories

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN) snt

Diwali 2024: Jai Ganesh Deva to Om Jai Lakshmi Mata - Top 15 aartis and bhajans to invoke blessings (LISTEN)

Pro Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka Is the government becoming helpless vkp

Pro-Kannada laws under legal tussle in Karnataka: Is the government becoming helpless?

Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here ATG

'Jai Hanuman': Rishab Shetty starrer movie's FIRST poster out; check here

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Rupali Ganguly to Hina Khan: 7 Actresses accused of misconduct on set

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon