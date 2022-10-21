Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya on October 23

The sixth edition of Deepotsav will be held this year, according to the PMO, and the Prime Minister will attend in person for the first time. PM Modi will also see a 3-D holographic projection mapping and a musical laser show at Ram Ki Paidi on the Saryu River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on October 23 to participate in Deepotsav at Ram Ji Ki Paidi on the eve of Deepavali.

According to the PMO, the sixth edition of Deepotsav will be held this year, and the Prime Minister will attend the celebrations in person for the first time.

On this occasion, over 15 lakh diyas will be lit. During Deepotsav, five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with various dance forms from various states will also be displayed.

PM Modi will also see a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram Ki Paidi on the Saryu River and a musical laser show.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Modi visited Kedarnath on Friday and performed darshan and pooja at the Shri Kedarnath Temple. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Retd. Gen Gurmit Singh accompanied him.

PM Modi will address the people of Mana village near Badrinath after laying the foundation stone for road and ropeway projects.

He will also inspect the progress of the Arrival Plaza and lake beautification projects.

Kedarnath is a major Hindu pilgrimage site. Hemkund Sahib, a revered Sikh pilgrimage site, is also located in the area.

The connectivity projects demonstrate the Prime Minister's commitment to improving access and basic infrastructure in religiously significant locations.



