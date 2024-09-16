Distorted Tricolour waved at Eid Milad procession in Kota; row after moon & star replace Ashoka Chakra (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In a deeply troubling development, a video is going viral on social media, showing a distorted Tricolour, the national flag of India, being waved during Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession. The video reportedly from Rajasthan's Kota has sparked widespread outrage and immediate police action. The video shows the Ashoka Chakra was replaced with the crescent and star symbol, traditionally associated with Islam.

    The disturbing footage, now viral, depicts participants waving flags that have been defaced with religious symbols in place of the Ashoka Chakra. The misuse of the national flag during these religious celebrations has ignited significant controversy and has drawn stern reactions from authorities.

    The Kota police acted swiftly upon discovering the incident, seizing the flag and identifying the minors involved. 

    Kota Police wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Today, during the Eid Miladunbi procession, a video of waving the national flag with an objectionable symbol in the Anantapara area went viral on the social media. The police took immediate action and recovered the national flag. The children who were hoisting the flag have been identified and legal action is being taken against them."

