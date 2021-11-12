Delhi riots case: 4 charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, calls it 'calculated attack'

In the presence of their counsel, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed allegations against the accused people and described them in vernacular. They pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the matter.

A Delhi court has charged four people with murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy for allegedly murdering a man during the riots here last year, calling it a planned attack. Anwar Hussain, Kasim, Shahrukh, and Khalid Ansari is suspected of killing Deepak on February 25, 2020, by viciously beating him near Ambedkar College. According to the post mortem report, he died as a result of hemorrhagic shock. In the presence of their counsel, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed allegations against the accused people and described them in vernacular. They pleaded not guilty and wanted a trial.

The court found that illegal assembly may be judged to have conducted itself for rioting and other offences, such as the murder of dead Deepak, in the pursuit of their shared goal based on the mode of their mobilisation and intent as interpreted from their activity. The court stated that Sunil Kumar, an eyewitness to the entire occurrence and provided a detailed picture of how the dead Deepak was slain by the "armed Muslim mob comprised of accused people," was the essential witness in the case.

According to the court decision, Sunil Kumar alleged that on February 25, an illegal Muslim assembly screaming Allah Ho Akbar from Kardampuri Pulia attempted to cross the Pulia Gokulpur. Deepak was brutally battered by the aforementioned armed unlawful assembly. According to the eyewitness, he hid behind a wall behind the drain and witnessed the entire murder through a breach in the wall. He also called out the names of the four defendants.

The court stated that there are grounds to believe that the four accused committed crimes under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), and 302 (murder) of the IPC, as read with Section 149. Charges have also been filed under Section 302 (murder) read in conjunction with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Code of Criminal Procedure requires that an accused be notified of the offence for which he is charged. The main objective of the charge is to inform them about the crime for which they have been accused so that they can prepare a defence.

Communal confrontations erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020, when violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demonstrators spiralled out of hand, killing at least 53 people and injuring over 700.