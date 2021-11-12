  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi riots case: 4 charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, calls it 'calculated attack'

    In the presence of their counsel, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed allegations against the accused people and described them in vernacular. They pleaded not guilty and claimed trial in the matter.

    Delhi riots case 4 charged with murder criminal conspiracy calls it calculated attack gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 7:06 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A Delhi court has charged four people with murder, rioting, and criminal conspiracy for allegedly murdering a man during the riots here last year, calling it a planned attack. Anwar Hussain, Kasim, Shahrukh, and Khalid Ansari is suspected of killing Deepak on February 25, 2020, by viciously beating him near Ambedkar College. According to the post mortem report, he died as a result of hemorrhagic shock. In the presence of their counsel, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat framed allegations against the accused people and described them in vernacular. They pleaded not guilty and wanted a trial.

    The court found that illegal assembly may be judged to have conducted itself for rioting and other offences, such as the murder of dead Deepak, in the pursuit of their shared goal based on the mode of their mobilisation and intent as interpreted from their activity. The court stated that Sunil Kumar, an eyewitness to the entire occurrence and provided a detailed picture of how the dead Deepak was slain by the "armed Muslim mob comprised of accused people," was the essential witness in the case.

    Also Read | Gujarat riots: SC adjourns hearing on Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Modi to November 11

    According to the court decision, Sunil Kumar alleged that on February 25, an illegal Muslim assembly screaming Allah Ho Akbar from Kardampuri Pulia attempted to cross the Pulia Gokulpur. Deepak was brutally battered by the aforementioned armed unlawful assembly. According to the eyewitness, he hid behind a wall behind the drain and witnessed the entire murder through a breach in the wall. He also called out the names of the four defendants.

    The court stated that there are grounds to believe that the four accused committed crimes under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting while armed with a deadly weapon), and 302 (murder) of the IPC, as read with Section 149. Charges have also been filed under Section 302 (murder) read in conjunction with Section 120B (criminal conspiracy). The Code of Criminal Procedure requires that an accused be notified of the offence for which he is charged. The main objective of the charge is to inform them about the crime for which they have been accused so that they can prepare a defence.

    Also Read | Delhi riots case: Facebook India seeks 14-day extension to appear before Delhi assembly over summons

    Communal confrontations erupted in northeast Delhi in February 2020, when violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demonstrators spiralled out of hand, killing at least 53 people and injuring over 700.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 7:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration gcw

    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration

    Video Icon
    Hindutva and Hinduism row: Two different concepts, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP responds-dnm

    Hindutva and Hinduism row: Two different concepts, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP responds

    Video Icon
    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning-dnm

    Indian Army agrees to grant Permanent Commission to 11 women after SC warning

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Noida worst polluted cities as Delhi-NCR engulfed under smog layer gcw

    Ghaziabad, Noida worst polluted cities as Delhi-NCR engulfed under smog layer

    Video Icon
    Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates-dnm

    Punjab Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party releases first list of 10 candidates

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp developing feature which will allow users to hide last seen status from selected contacts gcw

    WhatsApp developing feature which will allow users to hide 'last seen' status from selected contacts

    Video Icon
    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration gcw

    IAF fighter aircrafts conduct trial run on airstrip ahead of Purvanchal Expressway inauguration

    Video Icon
    Hindutva and Hinduism row: Two different concepts, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP responds-dnm

    Hindutva and Hinduism row: Two different concepts, says Rahul Gandhi; BJP responds

    Video Icon
    Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Donal Bisht fan unhappy with eviction , here is what they have to say drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Ex contestant Donal Bisht’s fan unhappy with eviction, here is what they have to say

    Video Icon
    List of men Nusrat Jahan dated: From gang-rape accused to entrepreneur to co-star RCB

    List of men Nusrat Jahan dated: From gang-rape accused to entrepreneur to co-star

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies-dnm

    Chennai rains: TN CM Stalin felicitates woman cop for carrying man on her shoulders; rescued victim dies

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon