Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH)

The Delhi Police launched a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, carrying out a series of special drives and joint operations across the national capital. At least 175 illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas were identified in ongoing anti-infiltrator operation. They all have Indian Voter ID and Aadhaar card. One is also a local leader of a political party.

They are suspected to be residing illegally within the jurisdiction. Thorough interrogations have been conducted, and the individuals' documents meticulously verified.

On the trail of these infiltrators, operation started to catch more infiltrators.

The drive comes in response to rising concerns about the unauthorized stay of Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. The Outer District Police have mobilized specialized teams, including officials from Police Stations, Special Units, and the District Foreigner Cell, to trace and identify undocumented individuals.

The coordinated efforts aim to detain and repatriate those found residing in Delhi without valid documentation, the police stated.

