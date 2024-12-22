Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH)

The Delhi Police launched a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, carrying out a series of special drives and joint operations across the national capital, and took 175 suspects under investigation.

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

The Delhi Police launched a crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, carrying out a series of special drives and joint operations across the national capital. At least 175 illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas were identified in ongoing anti-infiltrator operation. They all have Indian Voter ID and Aadhaar card. One is also a local leader of a political party.

They are suspected to be residing illegally within the jurisdiction. Thorough interrogations have been conducted, and the individuals' documents meticulously verified. 

On the trail of these infiltrators, operation started to catch more infiltrators.

Also read: Karnataka: Man claims 3,000 Bangladeshis living in Bengaluru & he voted for Congress in viral video (WATCH)

The drive comes in response to rising concerns about the unauthorized stay of Bangladeshi immigrants in the country. The Outer District Police have mobilized specialized teams, including officials from Police Stations, Special Units, and the District Foreigner Cell, to trace and identify undocumented individuals.

The coordinated efforts aim to detain and repatriate those found residing in Delhi without valid documentation, the police stated.

Also read: 'Registered strong protest with Bangladesh against Yunus advisor's' 'ANNEXING India' remark: MEA (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making dmn

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making

No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly' gcw

'No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly'

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; SEE HERE shk

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs dmn

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon