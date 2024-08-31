Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man stabs brother-in-law 8 times after eating Maggi outside Etawah station, CCTV shows dragging body (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute between family members turned deadly when Neeraj Maurya fatally stabbed his brother-in-law Monu Yadav outside the local railway station.

    In a shocking incident in Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh, a dispute between family members turned deadly when Neeraj Maurya fatally stabbed his brother-in-law Monu Yadav outside the local railway station. The horrifying act, captured on CCTV, has since gone viral, drawing widespread attention to the brutal crime.

    On the day of the incident, Neeraj Maurya and Monu Yadav met outside the railway station at round 12 pm. The duo ate Maggi, had team before getting involved in a heated argument stemming from a long-standing family dispute. Neeraj, who had previously been involved in a controversial love marriage with Monu’s sister, was embroiled in a legal battle over the legitimacy of the marriage. The court had ruled the marriage illegal, leading to further complications when Monu arranged for his sister to marry someone else.

    The confrontation escalated when Neeraj, armed with a knife, attacked Monu outside the railway station. The CCTV footage shows Neeraj stabbing Monu multiple times—eight in total—before dragging the lifeless body away from the scene. The footage, which has spread rapidly across social media and news platforms, depicts the brutal nature of the attack and has sparked outrage and condemnation from viewers.

    SSP Sanjay Kumar said, "The murder took place outside the railways station. We have arrested Neeraj Maurya. Full investigation will be carried out to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem."

