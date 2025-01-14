Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi booked for using govt vehicle for political campaign, violating MCC

Delhi CM Atishi faces an FIR for allegedly using a government vehicle for election-related activities, violating the Model Code of Conduct. The AAP denies the charges, while BJP challenges Atishi in the Kalkaji seat. A separate case also accuses AAP of using fake campaign photos.

Delhi Elections 2025: CM Atishi booked for using govt vehicle for political campaign, violating MCC vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 14, 2025, 12:22 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 14, 2025, 12:22 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has found herself at the centre of controversy following the registration of an FIR against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The complaint, filed on January 8, accuses her of using a government vehicle for election-related activities, a clear breach of MCC rules.

The vehicle in question, a Public Works Department (PWD) car with registration number DL-IL-AL1469, was reportedly used to transport election materials to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) campaign office after the Delhi Assembly elections were announced on January 7, reported TOI. This has raised concerns over the misuse of government resources for political purposes, which is strictly prohibited under the MCC during election periods.

BJP's 'Mogambo' taunt at Kejriwal vs AAP's 'Bala' poster: War of words intensifies as Delhi polls draw near

Delhi Police have filed a case under Section BNS 223 (a) based on a complaint from Kalkaji resident KS Duggal. The returning officer has also urged police to take immediate action against South-East Divisional Executive Engineer Sanjay Kumar for his alleged role in the misuse of official vehicles.

The AAP, however, has denied the allegations, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that the FIR against Atishi is part of a larger political agenda. He criticized the selective enforcement of the law, highlighting that other parties' leaders who distribute money and other incentives during campaigns face no such scrutiny.

Atishi, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections from the Kalkaji seat, is under increasing pressure as the legal and electoral ramifications of this controversy unfold. The BJP has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri, a prominent leader, to challenge Atishi in what is expected to be a high-stakes contest.

'Way you dragged your feet raises doubts': Delhi HC slams AAP for delaying assembly discussion on CAG report

The incident has sparked a broader debate about the enforcement of election laws and the misuse of public resources during campaigns. As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, with voting scheduled for February 5 and results to be announced on February 8.

In addition to the FIR against Atishi, a separate case has been registered against the AAP at North Avenue police station for allegedly using fake photographs in their campaign material. If the allegations are proven true, it could lead to the cancellation of Atishi's election bid.

