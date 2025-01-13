BJP's 'Mogambo' taunt at Kejriwal vs AAP's 'Bala' poster: War of words intensifies as Delhi polls draw near

Ahead of the Delhi elections, BJP released a poster depicting Arvind Kejriwal as the villainous character "Mogambo," while AAP responded with a spoof video mocking the BJP’s poster.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

New Delhi: On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new poster portraying former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the infamous "Mogambo" from the Bollywood film Mr. India. The BJP's social media post on X mocked Kejriwal, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) opposition to the Purvanchal region had been revealed.

The post read, “AAP’s anti-Purvanchal face has been exposed before the whole country! People from UP-Bihar living in Delhi are fake for Arvind Kejriwal. But are Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators his friends?”

In a prompt counter, AAP released a parody video. The video, shared on X, mocked the BJP's poster and showed a fictional dialogue between Kejriwal and Union Minister Amit Shah.

The Party in the X post said, "Seeing defeat in front of me in Delhi, BJP is in a fix.”

The parody video included the following dialogue:

Kejriwal: "Lagta hai. Dilli mein phir aaj haar saamne dikh rahi hai." 

Amit Shah: "Haar ka to mujhe bhi poora darr hai. Lekin abhi mera focus khaata kholne mein hai." 

Amrish Puri: "Dulha kahaan hai, vision ka hai, sirf gaaliyan hain. Dilli mein Kejriwal ne kaam karke dikhaya hai aur tumne sirf gaaliyan di hain. Gaaliyan. Dilli ke chunaav mein kaam ki baat hoti hai. CM face hota hai, CM chehra hota hai. Chunaav CM chehre ka hota hai. Kabhi dekhi hai koi bin dulhe ki baraat. Nahi. Kyunki bin neta ke chunaav nahi ladte." 

Amit Shah: "Lekin khata to khul sakta hai." 

Amrish Puri: "Are khata bhool ja, 1 bhi seat bhool ja. Ye mahila bhi tujhe kabhi vote nahi dene wali."

The release of the new poster and video exchange adds to the continuing "poster-video war" between AAP and BJP. Both parties have been actively using Bollywood-inspired content, featuring spoof videos and movie posters, on their social media channels.

Meanwhile, the BJP shared another poster with the caption, "Arvind Kejriwal is the mastermind behind the Rs 2,026 crore liquor scam. The people of Delhi will settle the accounts on 5 February."

AAP also unveiled a poster criticising BJP's Kalkaji candidate again Delhi CM Atishi and said, "CM face of abusive party."

The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17, followed by scrutiny on January 18 and the deadline for withdrawal of candidatures on January 20.

