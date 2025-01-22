Delhi Election: AAP releases manifesto for 'middle class', lists 7 major demands from Centre; Check

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, focusing on middle-class issues. He presented seven key demands from the central government for the Union Budget.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its election manifesto on Wednesday (Jan 22), with a primary focus on the middle class, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. The manifesto was presented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who also outlined seven key demands from the Centre in anticipation of the upcoming Union Budget.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the AAP, outlined seven key demands from the central government for the upcoming Union Budget, emphasizing support for the middle class. His demands included increasing the education budget from 2% to 10%, capping private school fees, offering subsidies and scholarships for higher education.

Key Demands by AAP from the Central govt:

1. Education Budget: Increase the education budget to 10% from the current 2%. Cap private school fees.

2. Higher Education: Provide subsidies and scholarships for higher education.

3. Health Budget: Increase the health budget to 10%. Remove tax on health insurance.

4. Income Tax Exemption: Raise the income tax exemption limit to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 7 lakh.

5. GST: Remove GST on essential commodities.

6. Retirement and Pension: Provide a strong retirement plan and pension schemes for senior citizens. Offer free medical services for senior citizens in both government and private hospitals across the country.

7. Rail Travel: Provide a 50% concession on rail travel for senior citizens.



Arvind Kejriwal stated, "We have utilized tax revenue to enhance education, shielded the middle class from inflation, reduced power and water bills, and upgraded infrastructure in government hospitals."

Kejriwal highlighted that the AAP government has introduced various initiatives for the middle class, including the Sanjeevani scheme, which focuses on improving healthcare and welfare for the elderly in Delhi. He stressed that taxpayers' money should be used for the benefit of taxpayers, dismissing criticism of these measures as "freebies."

As the Delhi assembly election approaches, the rivalry between AAP and BJP continues to heat up over various issues. The elections will be held on February 5, with vote counting scheduled for February 8.

The upcoming election is expected to be a three-way contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 years, has faced setbacks in the last two elections and has failed to secure any seats.

