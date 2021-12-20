  • Facebook
    Delhi Assembly to be held on January 3 and 4, 2022 to take up legislative work

    The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 3 and 4. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, the Assembly bulletin said.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:43 PM IST
    The Delhi Assembly will hold a two-day session from January 3 to take up legislative work, an official bulletin said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved the setting up of a Delhi Teachers' University and said that a Bill on it will be placed before the Assembly in the coming session.

    “Hon’ble Members are informed that the Fourth part of Second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11 am in the Assembly Hall,” the Assembly bulletin said.

    The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 3 and 4. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended, it said.

    Also read: Delhi CM Kejriwal urges Centre to allow booster dose, advises people not to panic as Omicron cases rise to 28

    In view of the Covid threat, the members will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. They will sit according to a sitting plan to ensure proper physical distance between them, the bulletin stated.

    The members are compulsorily required to carry the final certificate for COVID-19 vaccination, or a Covid-negative test report issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session on January 3, it said.

    The session will have Question Hour and the members will be able to raise issues of importance under special mention, the bulletin said.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 9:43 PM IST
