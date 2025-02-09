Defence Ministry to streamline LCA Mk1 production line this year, in talks with GE for engine supply

Defence Ministry aims to streamline LCA Mk1 production by 2025-26, addressing GE engine supply delays. Efforts to stabilize deliveries are underway, alongside continued development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) to strengthen India’s defense capabilities.

New Delhi: The government on Sunday assured that the production line for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk1 would be streamlined this year, aiming to enhance the Indian Air Force's readiness and preparedness.

Responding to a query during the curtain-raiser event of the 15th edition of Aero India in Bengaluru, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar said, “We hope that by 2025-26, the production line for the LCA will be stabilised. Once stabilised, we will have the capacity to deliver 16 to 24 LCA Mk1 aircraft annually. We are also working with our American partner GE, which supplies the GE 404 engines, to ensure their supply chain is streamlined from 2025-26 onwards.”

On multiple occasions, Indian Air Force Chief ACM AP Singh had flagged concerns about delays in the delivery of LCA Mk1 aircraft to the force.

It has been learned that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is facing delays in engine deliveries from the US-based General Electric (GE). In August 2021, the state-owned aircraft manufacturer HAL signed a contract worth ₹5,375 crore with GE for the procurement of 99 GE 404 engines. As per the contract, HAL was expected to start receiving the engines by the end of 2023.

When asked about the depleting strength of the IAF’s fighter fleet and the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), Sanjeev Kumar said, “We are committed to the AMCA project, and work is progressing in that direction. The prototype you will see is a one-to-one model, representing exactly what the final version will be.”

“Simultaneously, we are considering all options to ensure our armed forces remain ready and prepared,” he added. “Appropriate actions will be taken to maintain the readiness of our armed forces.”

In his opening remarks, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Aero India 2025 will advance our vision of a strong, capable, secure, and self-reliant India.”

He highlighted that over 900 exhibitors from 90 countries are set to participate, making it the largest Aero India event to date. Additionally, 30 Defence Ministers and over 100 Chief Executive Officers are expected to attend.

Speaking on defence manufacturing, Rajnath Singh stated, “I am delighted to share that our domestic defence production has surpassed a record ₹1.27 lakh crore. By the end of 2025-26, we expect this figure to exceed ₹1.60 lakh crore.”

“Furthermore, our defence exports have also crossed a record ₹21,000 crore, and by the end of 2025-26, we anticipate this figure will surpass ₹30,000 crore.”

Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, will formally kick off on Monday at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

