IAF and Army chiefs make history with joint flight in Tejas fighter jet (WATCH)

Marking a historic milestone, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared the cockpit of the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jet for a joint sortie. This unprecedented flight highlights India's growing self-reliance and strength in defense aviation.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs completed a 45-minute flight in the indigenously built LCA Tejas, marking the first time two service chiefs have flown together in a homegrown fighter jet.

The historic 45-minute sortie by the Indian Air Force and Army chiefs in the indigenous LCA Tejas took place a day before the official inauguration of the 15th edition of the Aero India Air Show, scheduled from February 10 to 14 in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Aero India 2025: India's first and only woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh to lead Shakti formation

Latest Videos