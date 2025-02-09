IAF and Army chiefs make history with joint flight in Tejas fighter jet (WATCH)

Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jet's cockpit for a joint sortie.

Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 9, 2025, 8:04 PM IST

Marking a historic milestone, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi shared the cockpit of the indigenous LCA Tejas fighter jet for a joint sortie. This unprecedented flight highlights India's growing self-reliance and strength in defense aviation.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs completed a 45-minute flight in the indigenously built LCA Tejas, marking the first time two service chiefs have flown together in a homegrown fighter jet.

The historic 45-minute sortie by the Indian Air Force and Army chiefs in the indigenous LCA Tejas took place a day before the official inauguration of the 15th edition of the Aero India Air Show, scheduled from February 10 to 14 in Bengaluru.

Also Read: Aero India 2025: India's first and only woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh to lead Shakti formation

