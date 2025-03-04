Dead man walking? UP cops issue arrest warrant against man who died 10 years ago, put family into dilemma

In a bizarre incident, police in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur have issued an arrest warrant against a person who died 10 years ago. The deceased's family does not have his death certificate, due to which they are now in trouble.

Vinod Dixit, a resident of Harbansh Mohal in Kanpur, had a younger brother named Durgesh Dixit, who was named in an old case. In 2009, after a fight with some youths in Vijay Nagar Colony, a case was registered against him under sections of assault and intimidation. However, in 2015, Durgesh's liver failed due to excessive alcohol consumption, and he died during treatment.

The family performed the last rites but did not obtain a death certificate. Now, 10 years later, the police have issued a warrant against Durgesh and summoned him to court on March 19.

Also read: Bombay HC stays FIR order against ex-SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, 5 others over ‘stock market listing violations’

Durgesh's family says that when the police reached out to relatives looking for him, they were told that he had died. But the police demanded a death certificate. The family only has a cremation slip, which is not enough for the police. Now the police are constantly warning the family to present Durgesh on the day of the court appearance.

The family is worried about how they will present a person who is dead in court.

Also read: 'There’s something called India?': Korean taxi driver refuses to believe India exists, convo goes viral| WATCH

Latest Videos