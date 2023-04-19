Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Days after Brahmapuram fire, no probe yet, 'offender' Zonta Infratech still carrying out biomining on site

    The state government ordered three probes in order to save face after the Brahmapuram fire garnered widespread notice. 

    Days after Brahmapuram fire, no probe yet, offender Zonta Infratech still carrying out biomining on site
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

    Kochi: The three investigations that were announced following the Brahmapuram fire have not yet started, days after the incident. In addition to the fact that no legal action has been taken against the defaulting contract companies, the controversial company Zonta Infratech which violated the agreement still conducts biomining at the Brahmapuram waste treatment facility. The company that performed ineffectively in managing organic waste has not been subject to any punishment. It is still unclear who is to blame for forcing residents of Kochi to breathe in toxic gases. 

    The incident pertains to a mysterious fire that started on March 2 at the Brahmapuram waste plant. The fire wasn't put out until March 14. The state government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ordered three probes in order to save face after the Brahmapuram fire garnered widespread notice. The first is a police inquiry into the fire, the second is a Vigilance investigation into fraud and flaws at the plant, and the third is the use of expert teams to look at waste management and operation. 

    After the fire, the significant mistakes made by Zonta Infratech, which contracted biomining in Brahmapuram, were exposed. Even though the corporation notice claimed that the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) that remained after biomining was improperly replaced prior to the fire, hardly anything has been addressed. The flaws in biomining were also brought to light by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) examination. 

    Zonta Infratech subcontracted Biomining, and no action was taken even after Asianet News exposed documents of breach of contract. 

    For the uninitiated, the Bengaluru-based firm, which is run by Rajkumar Chellappan Pilla -- son-in-law of former LDF Convener Vaikkom Vishwan, has been blamed for the fire at the Brahmapuram waste dump yard in Kochi. The company was awarded Rs 54 crore waste-to-energy contract despite allegedly 'flouting experience requirements'. When the heat turned up following the deadly fire, Zonta awarded a subcontract to a company run by the son of a senior Congress leader.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 10:21 AM IST
