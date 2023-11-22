Cyclone Michaung: Bay of Bengal gears up for fourth storm this year; Check which states will be affected?

Cyclones typically manifest between April and December, with a notable increase in May and November, becoming prime months for cyclone development due to climatic factors.

The Bay of Bengal appears to be on track for yet another storm, shortly after cyclonic storm Midhili wreaked havoc in several northeastern states. The latest meteorological observations suggest the potential formation of the fourth cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal basin. This news, reported by Skymetweather, indicates a looming threat for India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

Cyclones typically manifest between April and December, with a notable increase in May and November, becoming prime months for cyclone development due to climatic factors. Although an average of four storms forms annually in Indian seas, warmer sea surface temperatures can amplify this count. This impending storm would mark the sixth in Indian waters this year and the fourth in the Bay of Bengal alone, attributed to unfavorable weather patterns identified by numerical models.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow'

The genesis of this forthcoming tropical storm lies in the Gulf of Thailand. As per Skymetweather, meteorological conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and surrounding Malay Peninsula have laid the groundwork for potential cyclonic circulation.

While not all disturbances lead to cyclonic formation, the geographical and environmental conditions currently support further intensification. Predictions indicate that this equatorial disturbance may enter the Andaman Sea around November 25.

Telangana Election 2023: In a first, senior citizens granted home voting option; check details

States like Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh stand vulnerable to adverse weather conditions following a cyclone's impact. In the next two days, it will become clearer whether the storm will dissipate or make landfall.