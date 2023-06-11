Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida Model Death: 24-year-old killed after light truss collapses during fashion show

    Noida Model Death: The police are currently conducting inquiries and questioning the organizers of the fashion show, as well as the individuals responsible for setting up the lighting truss. The organisers allegedly had no permission from the police to hold the event. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 5:52 PM IST

    Tragedy struck during a fashion show held at a studio within the Film City in Noida, resulting in the loss of a model's life. The unfortunate incident occurred when a lighting truss unexpectedly collapsed, fatally striking the model during the show.

    Additionally, another individual sustained severe injuries and has been admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector-27, Noida, where they are receiving medical treatment. The police have taken custody of the model's body for a postmortem examination.

    According to the authorities, the incident took place around 1:30 pm on a Sunday afternoon. The fashion show was being organized in a studio located within Film City, falling under the jurisdiction of the Sector-20 police station. The victim was identified as Vanshika Chopra, a 24-year-old model residing in the Divyansh Flora Housing Society of Greater Noida West.

    During the fashion show, the lighting truss suddenly broke and tragically fell onto Vanshika, resulting in her immediate death. Another individual, Bobby Raj, also suffered injuries in the accident and is currently in critical condition, receiving treatment at Kailash Hospital in Noida.

    The police are currently conducting inquiries and questioning the organizers of the fashion show, as well as the individuals responsible for setting up the lighting truss.

    According to reports, it is alleged that the organizers did not obtain proper permission from the police to hold the event. So far, no formal complaint has been filed by the relatives of the victims. However, if a complaint is lodged, appropriate legal action will be taken against the responsible parties.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 5:52 PM IST
