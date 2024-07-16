CRS calls Kanchanjunga Express tragedy 'accident-in-waiting' due to operational failures

The CRS report highlighted critical lapses, including the issuance of incorrect paper authority (T/A 912) to the goods train's loco pilot to pass defective signals without specifying the required speed.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has issued a damning report on the Kanchanjunga Express accident involving a goods train, attributing it to systemic failures in managing train operations within automatic signal zones and inadequate training of railway personnel. Following its investigation into the June 17 tragedy, which claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including the goods train's loco pilot, the CRS has recommended the immediate implementation of the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system as a top priority.

The CRS report highlighted critical lapses, including the issuance of incorrect paper authority (T/A 912) to the goods train's loco pilot to pass defective signals without specifying the required speed. This oversight contributed to a situation where the accident was described as "waiting to happen" due to improper authorization and lack of essential information.

During the period when signals were defective leading up to the accident, the CRS noted that multiple trains, including the Kanchanjunga Express, traversed the section. However, compliance with safety protocols varied significantly among loco pilots. While the Kanchanjunga Express adhered to the 15 kmph speed limit and stopped for a minute at each defective signal, other trains, including the goods train involved, did not follow these norms consistently.

"This inconsistency in adherence to operational protocols created confusion and misinterpretation among loco pilots, compounded by the absence of clear instructions in the issued T/A 912," the report stated.

Categorizing the incident under "Error in Train Working," the CRS underscored the need for better training and guidance for loco pilots and station masters operating in automatic signaling territories. It highlighted a concerning number of signal failures in such zones, reporting 208 instances of Signal Passing at Danger between April 2019 and March 2024, resulting in 12 collisions.

The CRS stressed the urgent adoption of the Automatic Train Protection system and proposed exploring non-signaling-based solutions, such as AI-based signal detection and GPS-based anti-collision systems, for locomotives operating in non-ATP territories.

Regarding operational failures, the CRS noted that despite available options during multiple signal failures, the rail administration did not fully implement any corrective measures. These options included adhering to general operational rules, issuing proper caution orders via T/A 912 forms, or implementing the Automatic Block System to prevent multiple train entries.

In response to the findings, the CRS recommended enhancements in staffing and operational practices at control offices to improve system reliability across Indian Railways, aligning with Railway Board norms for round-the-clock staffing levels at divisional control offices.

