CPM advocated BBC documentary, now clamour for ban of The Kerala Story; BJP questions double standard of govt

The film revolves around the stories of Hindu women of Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president K Surendran on Monday slammed the Left government of double standard for protesting the upcoming film 'The Kerala Story'.

"Why not take the same stance for a film on terrorism when films and plays insulting Christians and Hindus have been allowed here on the grounds of freedom of expression? Let people see and make judgements," said Surendran.

"The Sangh Parivar has no agenda. We have not sponsored the film," said Surendran.

BJP leader and former Congress leader AK Antony's son Anil Antony questioned the double standard of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and the Congress over the film 'The Kerala Story'. He said that these two political parties advocated the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil noted, "The Kerala Story is about a few girls that highlight the tribulations they faced. The CPM and Congress backed freedom of expression when the BBC documentary was released, despite it being a transparent attempt to reverse the Supreme Court of India's rulings. They are the ones who are clamoring to ban the movie Kerala Story. Any protest for the freedom by both is only for false political gains."

It aims to give the audiences and people a clear picture of the events behind approximately 32,000 women going missing in Kerala, who are said to have been radicalized and deployed in terror missions in India and the world. The Kerala Story film's trailer initiated protests in Kerala and some parts of the country, with some political parties calling for a ban on screening this specific film.

The film is slated to release on May 5, 2023.