Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCov-D: 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids

    Covaxin has an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 6 to 12, whereas Corbevax has an EUA for children aged 5 to 12. Meanwhile, ZyCoV-D has been approved for use in vaccinated children over the age of 12.

    Covaxin Corbevax Zycov D 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    Following reports of an increase in coronavirus infections among children in schools, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has authorised the limited emergency use of three vaccines for distinct age groups of children — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Biological E's Corbevax, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D.

    Covaxin has an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 6 to 12, whereas Corbevax has an EUA for children aged 5 to 12. Meanwhile, ZyCoV-D has been approved for use in vaccinated children over the age of 12.

    Here's all you need to know about these three vaccinations, which will be available for kid immunisation soon:

    COVAXIN
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, has now been approved for use in children aged 6 to 12 years. It is now being provided to youngsters aged 15 to 18 at both private and government vaccination centres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also given two doses of the indigenous vaccine.

    Also Read | Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    ZYCOV-D
    ZyCoV-D is safe to use in children over the age of 12. Zydus Cadila of Ahmedabad created the world's first DNA vaccine. This was the first Covid-19 injection approved for use in adolescents in India. It obtained approval for emergency use in August. It is a needle-free vaccination that was developed in-house.

    CORBEVAX
    Biological E's Corbevax, another indigenous vaccine, is now only offered at government immunisation centres for children aged 12 to 14. It has now been approved for youngsters aged 5 to 12 years. Corbevax was created in conjunction with Houston's Texas Children's Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine.

    The vaccine was originally approved for release at the end of 2021. The vaccination was more than 90% effective against the original Wuhan strain of the new coronavirus and more than 80% effective in avoiding symptomatic infections with the Delta variant.

    Also Read | Why has Serum Institute stopped vaccine production, CEO Adar Poonawalla answers

     On January 3, the first wave of immunisation for children aged 15 to 18 began. On March 16, the immunisation was extended to youngsters above the age of 12.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch - gps

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    More than me party needs leadership Election strategist Prashant Kishor after declining Congress offer gcw

    More than me party needs leadership: Prashant Kishor after declining Congress' offer

    Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'-ycb

    Elon Musk's 'Twitter': India's IT capital tech experts hope Twitter becomes more 'democratic'

    Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station - adt

    Mumbai CP shares video of MP-MLA Rana duo sipping tea inside Khar police station

    Prashant Kishor declines Congress party invite to join party

    Prashant Kishor declines Congress invite to join the party

    Recent Stories

    Apple now selling smart water bottles with health integration for Rs 5000 gcw

    Apple now selling smart water bottles with health integration for Rs 5000

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: MSHSEB to announce results soon, here's how to check - adt

    Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: MSHSEB to announce results soon, here's how to check

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as unvaccinated World No.1 cleared to defend Wimbledon title snt

    Djokovic fans thrilled as unvaccinated World No.1 cleared to defend Wimbledon title

    Improve your Financial Status using Astrology

    Improve your Financial Status using Astrology

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon