Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCov-D: 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids

Following reports of an increase in coronavirus infections among children in schools, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has authorised the limited emergency use of three vaccines for distinct age groups of children — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Biological E's Corbevax, and Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D.

Covaxin has an emergency use authorization (EUA) for children aged 6 to 12, whereas Corbevax has an EUA for children aged 5 to 12. Meanwhile, ZyCoV-D has been approved for use in vaccinated children over the age of 12.

Here's all you need to know about these three vaccinations, which will be available for kid immunisation soon:

COVAXIN

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, has now been approved for use in children aged 6 to 12 years. It is now being provided to youngsters aged 15 to 18 at both private and government vaccination centres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also given two doses of the indigenous vaccine.

ZYCOV-D

ZyCoV-D is safe to use in children over the age of 12. Zydus Cadila of Ahmedabad created the world's first DNA vaccine. This was the first Covid-19 injection approved for use in adolescents in India. It obtained approval for emergency use in August. It is a needle-free vaccination that was developed in-house.

CORBEVAX

Biological E's Corbevax, another indigenous vaccine, is now only offered at government immunisation centres for children aged 12 to 14. It has now been approved for youngsters aged 5 to 12 years. Corbevax was created in conjunction with Houston's Texas Children's Hospital Centre for Vaccine Development and Baylor College of Medicine.

The vaccine was originally approved for release at the end of 2021. The vaccination was more than 90% effective against the original Wuhan strain of the new coronavirus and more than 80% effective in avoiding symptomatic infections with the Delta variant.

On January 3, the first wave of immunisation for children aged 15 to 18 began. On March 16, the immunisation was extended to youngsters above the age of 12.