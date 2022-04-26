Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

On vaccination of children aged 6 to 12, the corporation has been ordered to report safety data, including adverse event data, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months, and then monthly for the next five months.

As the number of Covid-19 cases in India rises again, the Drugs Controller General of India awarded Bharat Biotech's Covaxin a restricted emergency use authorization for children aged 6 to 12 years on Tuesday. In December 2021, the panel authorised Covaxin for emergency usage in children above the age of 12.

On vaccination of children aged 6 to 12, the corporation has been ordered to report safety data, including adverse event data, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months, and then monthly for the next five months.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has been required to provide data monthly for up to 5 months beyond the first two months. Corbevax was also given emergency use authorization by the DCGI for children aged 5 to 12.

Also Read | Why has Serum Institute stopped vaccine production, CEO Adar Poonawalla answers

The initial phase of India's immunisation effort began on January 16, last year, with healthcare personnel being immunised. Vaccination of front-line employees began on February 2 of last year. The second phase of Covid-19 immunisation began on March 1 of last year for adults over the age of 60, as well as those aged 45 and over with specific co-morbidities.

From April 1 of last year, India mandated vaccination for all adults above the age of 45. From May 1 of last year, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anybody above the age of 18 to be immunised against the viral illness.

Also Read | Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre