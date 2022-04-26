Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6-12 age group

    On vaccination of children aged 6 to 12, the corporation has been ordered to report safety data, including adverse event data, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months, and then monthly for the next five months.

    Covaxin receives DCGI nod for children in 6 12 age group gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    As the number of Covid-19 cases in India rises again, the Drugs Controller General of India awarded Bharat Biotech's Covaxin a restricted emergency use authorization for children aged 6 to 12 years on Tuesday. In December 2021, the panel authorised Covaxin for emergency usage in children above the age of 12.

    On vaccination of children aged 6 to 12, the corporation has been ordered to report safety data, including adverse event data, with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months, and then monthly for the next five months.

    Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has been required to provide data monthly for up to 5 months beyond the first two months. Corbevax was also given emergency use authorization by the DCGI for children aged 5 to 12.

    Also Read | Why has Serum Institute stopped vaccine production, CEO Adar Poonawalla answers

    The initial phase of India's immunisation effort began on January 16, last year, with healthcare personnel being immunised. Vaccination of front-line employees began on February 2 of last year. The second phase of Covid-19 immunisation began on March 1 of last year for adults over the age of 60, as well as those aged 45 and over with specific co-morbidities.

    From April 1 of last year, India mandated vaccination for all adults above the age of 45. From May 1 of last year, the government decided to broaden its vaccination campaign by enabling anybody above the age of 18 to be immunised against the viral illness.

    Also Read | Around 20 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still with States and UTs: Centre

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard - adt

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard

    Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas Sunil Jakhar Sonia Gandhi to take final call gcw

    Congress panel recommends suspension of KV Thomas, Sunil Jakhar; Sonia Gandhi to take final call

    Goa electricity department deleted Twitter posts go viral, earns praise

    Goa electricity department's deleted Twitter posts go viral

    CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 begins today: Nearly 35 lakh Class 10, 12 students to appear, check guidelines-dnm

    CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022 begins today: Nearly 35 lakh Class 10, 12 students to appear, check guidelines

    Recent Stories

    football epl Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal snt

    Will Man United icon Ronaldo consider Piers Morgan's suggestion of moving to Arsenal?

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train - gps

    Woman saved by an alert guard after falling off Mumbai local train

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard - adt

    Money laundering case: ED raids 26 places in link with ABG Shipyard

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury-ayh

    IPL 2022: Stephen Fleming expects quick recovery for Moeen Ali from ankle injury

    Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye catching high slit metallic silver dress drb

    Kiara Advani shows off her toned legs and midriff in an eye-catching high-slit metallic silver dress

    Recent Videos

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon
    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon