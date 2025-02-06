Handcuffing illegals US govt policy: S Jaishankar briefs RS over deportation of Indians | Top quotes (WATCH)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday made a statement in Parliament over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the United States of America. 

Countries obligated to take back nationals living illegally abroad: EAM Jaishankar in RS Top quotes (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 2:27 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday made a statement in Parliament over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the United States of America (USA). 

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on Indian citizens deported from the US, EAM S Jaishankar said, "The process of deportation is not a new one and has been ongoing for several years... Deportations by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the SOP used by the concerned authority has been in effect since 2012..."

"The deportation by the US are organised and executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) authority. The SOP of deportation by aircraft used by ICE which is effective from 2012 provides for the use of restraint. We have been informed by ICE that women and children are not restrained," Jaishankar added.

"It is the obligation of all countries to take back their nationals if they are found to be living illegally abroad..," he said.

"We are engaging the US government to ensure the returning deportees are not mistreated in any manner," he said. This came after the opposition protested at the Parliament premises questioning the central government over the manner in which the deportees were treated.

A US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft arrived in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday afternoon, carrying 104 deported Indians, ending their aspirations of living in America.

The government indicated that additional deportation flights from the US might happen, confirming that all repatriated citizens with verified backgrounds would be accepted back, as was practised during both the Biden administration and 's previous presidency.

On Tuesday, a US Embassy representative stated that whilst specific details remain confidential, the United States is strictly implementing its border and immigration regulations.

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US embassy spokesperson said.

