Russia confirms efforts on to discharge Indians from Russian Army, no new indictments since April

The Russian Embassy in New Delhi confirmed it is working with India on the early discharge of 13 Indians from the Russian Army, with 66 more seeking discharge. The Embassy denied any recruitment schemes or fraudulent activities. Prime Minister Modi had previously raised the issue with President Putin.

New Delhi: A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Parliament that 13 Indians have left the Russian Army so far and another 66 have sought for early discharge, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday said that the two sides are working closely for early identification and their discharge.

Stating that they were voluntarily contracted for military service, the Russian Embassy also said that all contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure. Besides, the Russian side also stated that no Indians have been indicted in the defence ministry since April this year.



Not only Indians, even citizens from several other countries have not been admitted into the Russian Armed Federation since the same period.

The Embassy further outlined that “the Russian Government has at no point of time been engaged in any public or obscure campaigns, more so in fraudulent schemes to recruit the Indian nationals for military service in Russia.” It must be mentioned that several Indian natimanls inflicted casualties while fighting the Ukrainian forces to which the Russian Embassy termed as an “unfortunate instances”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Moscow last month, had strongly raised the issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin for early release of all Indian nationals from the Russian armed forces. In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said the issue of Indian nationals serving with the Russian Army remains a matter of "utmost concern" and demanded action from Moscow over it.



As per the media reports, over 100 Indians have been employed in the Russian Army at its Moscow recruitment centre only. The number could go up if you count the other recruitment centres. The recruited Indians are being paid Rs 1.95 lakh as salary per month with Rs 50,000 additional benefits.

They are contracted for a minimum period of one year with no leave or exit before six months of service. It must be noted that Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in war since February 24, 2022.

