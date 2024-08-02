Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    INS Tabar joins Russian Navy Day parade, conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Russian ship

    “The visit by INS Tabar aimed to strengthen this longstanding friendship and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two countries,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    INS Tabar joins Russian Navy Day parade, conducts Maritime Partnership Exercise with Russian ship AJR
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 6:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    New Delhi: After successful participation in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations, Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar has conducted Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Russian Navy Ship Soobrazitelny two days back. 

    To participate in the Russian Day parade, the Indian Navy’s frigate reached St. Petersburg on July 25 on a four day visit to Russia.

    PM Modi urges governors to strengthen Centre-state relations and support underprivileged

    The two countries share warm bilateral relations and maritime co-operation that span diverse fields. 

    “The visit by INS Tabar aimed to strengthen this longstanding friendship and also explore newer avenues of bolstering the relationship between the two countries,” Indian Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

    He also said that the Indian Navy Ship Tabar’s participation in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade and conduct of maritime patrol exercise marks a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between India and Russia, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to maintain peace, stability and security in the region. 

    The exercise involved a series of complex naval manoeuvers, including communication drills, Search & Rescue tactics and Replenishment at Sea serials.

    “Ships from both navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and interoperability.”

    'No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH)

    The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world. 

    It should be noted that the exercise conducted over two weeks after the visit of the prime minister, Narendra Modi. He along with Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. 

    The leaders reviewed the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opinion on Agniveer scheme Pioneering transparency fairness in military recruitment and retention vkp

    Opinion | Agniveer scheme: Pioneering transparency, fairness in military recruitment and retention

    8 Indians serving in Russian Army have died, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine gcw

    8 Indians serving in Russian Army have died, MEA say another 63 have sought discharge amid war with Ukraine

    Modern transperant and hassle free selection process of Agniveer recruitment vkp

    Modern, transperant and hassle-free selection process of Agniveer recruitment

    Sri Lankan naval vessel collides with Indian fishing boat near Katchatheevu Island; India summons their diplomat AJR

    One fisherman dead as Sri Lankan naval vessel collides with Indian fishing boat; India summons their diplomat

    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman director General of Indian Army's Medical Services vkp

    Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair becomes first woman Director General of Indian Army's Medical Services

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj-Ankita beat Spain to enter historic mixed team archery semifinals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Dhiraj-Ankita beat Spanish duo to enter historic mixed team archery semifinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m sports pistol; will shooter bag her 3rd Olympics medal? snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m sports pistol final; will shooter bag 3rd Olympic medal?

    PM Modi urges governors to strengthen Centre-state relations and support underprivileged AJR

    PM Modi urges governors to strengthen Centre-state relations and support underprivileged

    Actor Rakshit Shetty visits Yeshwantpur police station over songs copyright issue in Bachelor party movie vkp

    ‘Will clarify our position in court’: Actor Rakshit Shetty on songs copyright issue in ‘Bachelor party’ movie

    Redmi Note 13 Pro to Realme 13 Pro: 5 key challengers to Nothing Phone 2a Plus gcw

    Redmi Note 13 Pro to Realme 13 Pro: Key challengers to Phone 2a Plus

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon