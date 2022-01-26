  • Facebook
    'Congress Yukt BJP': Shashi Tharoor digs at the BJP, post RPN Singh's exit

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 26, 2022, 3:32 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday after RPN Singh existed from Congress, saying it was a party composed of Congress leaders. 

    In a poetic tweet in Hindi, Shashi Tharoor wrote, 'he is leaving home, maybe he has dreams, Now everyone there is our own.' Tharoor used a Hindi phrase, 'Congress-yukt BJP' (Congress (leaders)- laden BJP), a play on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of 'Congress mukt Bharat' (Congress-free India).

    Replying in the same manner, the National spokesperson of Congress Pawan Khera said, the one who couldn't be true to his ideology cannot be our own. 

     

     

    Congress has followed the ideology line since RPN Singh left the party to join the BJP. Another National spokesperson of Congress criticized Singh after joining BJP, Supriya Shrinate, who said cowards jump to parties with complete opposite ideology. She named the tussle between both the giants BJP and Congress as the 'war of ideology'. Shrinate added to win this fight, one needs to be brave. Only a coward can jump from one party to other with opposite ideology. 

    Also Read: Cowards can't fight party's battles, says Congress on RPN Singh's exit

    Supriya Shrinate added Priyanka Gandhi had exhorted everyone to be on their toes, to be bold, and one could be a coward and fight the struggle. 

    RPN Singh, a Congress politician and former Union minister, resigned from the party on Tuesday, handing the party a significant defeat just weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Singh posted his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi on Twitter, writing, 'Today, as we commemorate the founding of our wonderful Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political career. Salute to India.'

     

    RPN Singh existing from the party would be a major setback just before the Assembly elections. RPN Singh is also expected to run from his home constituency of Padrauna, where he will face Swami Prasad Maurya of the Samajwadi Party, who recently defected from the BJP.
     

