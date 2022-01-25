  • Facebook
    Cowards can't fight party's battles, says Congress on RPN Singh's exit

    On Tuesday, RPN Singh, a Congress politician and former Union minister, resigned from the party, in a significant defeat for the party only weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

    New Delhi, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 3:48 PM IST
    Congress launched a veiled assault on RPN Singh over his departure on Tuesday, claiming that the struggle Congress is fighting requires guts and that cowards cannot fight it. During a news conference, Supriya Shrinate, a spokesman for the Congress, said the struggle that Congress is waging across the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, is a battle against government resources and agencies. She added it's a struggle of ideology and truth, and to fight a battle as fiercely fought as this one, one must fight with courage and determination. She further said she doesn't believe this is a struggle for cowards. She quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying that the Congress leader had exhorted everyone to be on their toes, to be bold, and that no one could be a coward and fight the struggle.

    On Tuesday, RPN Singh, a Congress politician and former Union minister, resigned from the party, in a significant defeat for the party only weeks before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Singh took to Twitter to display his resignation letter, which was written to Sonia Gandhi: "Today, as we commemorate the founding of our wonderful Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political career. Salute to India."

    RPN Singh's departure from the party would be a huge setback just before the term's Assembly elections. RPN Singh is also expected to run from his native constituency of Padrauna, where he will face Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya, who just defected from the BJP. Following Jitin Prasada's resignation last year, this is the second big defection from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Prasada joined the BJP and rose through the ranks to become a cabinet member in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh government.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 3:49 PM IST
