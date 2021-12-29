  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor digs up old post pointing differences between Hinduism and Hindutva

    Hindutva as characterized in the post shared by Tharoor states, “Hindutva is monolithic. In that, it is more like Islam and Christianity than Hinduism,” while “Hinduism is pluralistic. It is a union of many ways of life.”

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor digs up old post pointing differences between Hinduism and Hindutva-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 12:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor amid the ongoing Dharam Sansad controversy shared his old post from 2020 on Twitter on Wednesday pointing out differences between Hinduism and Hindutva and said that it is “still relevant.”

    “Two years ago. Still relevant!”, the post was captioned tagging an old tweet that read, “An interesting, though incomplete, comparative table doing the rounds. #HinduismVsHindutva.”

    Hindutva as characterized in the post shared by Tharoor states, “Hindutva is monolithic. In that, it is more like Islam and Christianity than Hinduism,” while “Hinduism is pluralistic. It is a union of many ways of life.”

    The post further read that “Hindutva is a homogeneous racial-territorial category propagated by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar” while “Hinduism is a great union of various Indian cultures and traditions, with diverse roots and no founder.”

    Comparing the origin of Hindutva and Hinduism, the post reads, “Hinduism is thousands of years old, while Hindutva was first proposed as a political idea in 1923 by Savarkar. Hinduism has many texts including the Vedas, the Puranas etc while Hindutva has one central political pamphlet, ‘Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?” published in 1928.

    This post by Tharoor has come at a time when incidents of hate speech against a particular community have been reported during ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

    Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj had allegedly used abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi and hailed his assassin Nathuram Godse. He had also asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion during the conclusion of the two-day ‘Dharam Sansad’ (religious parliament) in Raipur.

    The Maharashtra Police have registered a case against the Hindu seer for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. 

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh-adt

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh DNM

    Omicron threat: SEC cancels panchayat polls 2021 in Madhya Pradesh

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Play traditional Indian music on flights and airports: Civil Aviation ministry to DGCA, AAI

    Punjab makes double vaccination mandatory for visiting public places gcw

    Punjab makes double vaccination mandatory for visiting public places

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    football EPL leicester city vs Liverpool Jurgen Klopp's worrying admission after defeat If we play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    Klopp's worrying admission after Leicester defeat: If Liverpool play like that we won't catch Manchester City

    British man who made millions with Bitcoin misses regular job

    'Being rich is boring': British man who made millions with Bitcoin misses regular job

    Kashi Film Festival: Hema Malini turns Goddess Durga, does dance-drama on stage RCB

    Kashi Film Festival: Hema Malini turns Goddess Durga, does dance-drama on stage

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh-adt

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of offering money to councillors in Chandigarh

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon