In a historic milestone, Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal-led team from NIMAS has successfully scaled Mt Kangchenjunga (8,586 m), the third-highest mountain in the world and the highest in India.

New Delhi: In a historic milestone, Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal-led team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully scaled Mt Kangchenjunga (8,586 m), the third-highest mountain in the world and the highest in India, also marking the culmination of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign.

‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ campaign is a patriotic mission to hoist the Indian national flag atop the highest peak of each of India’s 28 states.

On May 18, the NIMAS mountaineering team became the only expedition this season to achieve complete summit success on Kangchenjunga.

This mission, conceptualized to celebrate the spirit of unity and national pride through adventure, has now achieved its final milestone with the ascent of Kangchenjunga, the highest point in the state of Sikkim and the symbolic crown of the campaign.

Notably, the NIMAS team is the only Indian expedition to achieve a 100% summit success rate on Mt. Kangchenjunga this season, a testament to the team’s rigorous preparation, discipline, and unyielding spirit.

In a season marked by extreme conditions and high attrition, every climber from the NIMAS team who attempted the summit made it — an extraordinary accomplishment on one of the most formidable mountains in the world.

“This wasn’t just an expedition. It was a tribute to every corner of India. From the dense forests of the northeast to the icy ramparts of Kangchenjunga, our Tiranga has now flown atop every state’s highest point,” said Col Jamwal.

“I’m proud of the team and honored to lead a mission that reflects the unity and diversity of our great nation.”

“The success of the ‘Har Shikhar Tiranga’ mission through the Kangchenjunga ascent underscores NIMAS’s growing legacy in adventure leadership and national service,” an official said.

“As the Tiranga waved proudly from the summit, it carried with it not just the dreams of climbers, but the spirit of an entire nation.”