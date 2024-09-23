Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM Yogi Adityanath visits Maa Vindhyavasini Temple, reviews Navratri preparations, Vindhya Corridor works

    After praying to Maa Vindhyavasini, the Chief Minister sought blessings for a happy, healthy, and prosperous Uttar Pradesh. Following the darshan and puja, he reviewed the ongoing work at the Vindhya Corridor, directing that it be completed on schedule while maintaining high standards of quality in the remaining tasks.

    On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mirzapur, where he offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini Temple. He also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri, which begins on October 3. During his visit, CM Yogi assessed the development works related to the Vindhya Corridor and emphasized the importance of completing these projects on schedule.

    After praying to Maa Vindhyavasini, the Chief Minister sought blessings for a happy, healthy, and prosperous Uttar Pradesh. Following the darshan and puja, he reviewed the ongoing work at the Vindhya Corridor, directing that it be completed on schedule while maintaining high standards of quality in the remaining tasks.

    Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 127 development projects worth Rs 765 crore in Mirzapur

    Highlighting the significance of Sharadiya Navratri, CM Yogi noted that devotees from across the country would come for darshan, and stressed the need for proper arrangements to ensure they face no difficulties.

    He also directed the local administration to ensure all basic facilities, including cleanliness, are provided during the festival. Local public representatives and administrative officials, including MLA Ratnakar Mishra, were present during the worship and inspection.

