Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for 127 development projects worth Rs 765 crore in Mirzapur

Mirzapur: On Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation for 127 development projects worth Rs 765 crore in Gopalpur, Vikaskhand Pahadi, Mirzapur. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said "Ayodhya Dham is now flourishing. The grand temple of Lord Ram Lalla has been built, but we must ask why we had to wait 500 years for this moment."

He added, "Why did invaders destroy the magnificent temple of Lord Ramlala and impose a structure symbolizing slavery? The answer lies in our disunity. Hum Bate The, Tou Kate The. Therefore, let us not be divided and move forward together in an atmosphere of development and security. "

The double-engine government is committed to standing by the common people through every joy and sorrow, working diligently to improve the present and create a brighter future, he stressed.

During the event, more than 1,500 youths were given smartphones and tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of approximately Rs 4 crores as the first instalment for the establishment of a fish feed plant. Additionally, CM Yogi honored beneficiaries of various schemes and launched the Vidya Shakti portal with the press of a button.

Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2017, the mafia operated like a parallel government, dominating sectors like mining, cattle trade, organized crime, and land grabbing. When their convoys passed, public representatives were filled with fear, and the administration yielded to them. Nobody dared to confront the mafia.

He noted, "Today, those same criminals are pleading for mercy and are willing to make an honest living by setting up small stalls. They no longer instill fear in anyone. Now, no one dares to threaten the safety of our daughters, exploit traders, or seize farmers' land or demolish the homes of the poor."

Taking a jab at the opposition, the CM said, "Those who shamelessly played the caste card used to grovel before the mafia, dangerous criminals, and rioters. Now, as the state makes rapid strides in development, these same people seek to act as obstacles again. By doing so, they are not only endangering the present but also jeopardizing the future of coming generations. We must not allow the mafia to rise again."

The CM further remarked that ten years ago, Mirzapur district suffered from poor connectivity, and the underprivileged were deprived of government schemes. "The condition of the sacred Maa Vindhyavasini Dham and the famous Shaktipeeths, known as the triangle of power, was dismal. The roads were in a sorry state, and the reign of gangsters and mafias was well-known", he pointed out.

The CM emphasized that in the past decade, especially in the last seven and a half years, people have witnessed the transformation of India, Uttar Pradesh, and Mirzapur. "Today, Mirzapur will no longer need to beg for recognition, as the sacred home of Maa Vindhyavasini has taken on a magnificent and divine presence. In the past, benefits were distributed unfairly, but we have ensured that people are not divided by caste or faction", he stated.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted that five years ago, the lanes of Maa Vindhyavasini Dham were narrow, and during Navratri, there was an atmosphere of fear. However, this year’s Navratri, starting from October 3, will showcase a divine and grand Dham. "Had the previous governments taken similar initiatives, the faith of the people would have been upheld. Now, Mirzapur has its medical college, which previously had no such institution between BHU and Prayagraj. A university in the name of Maa Vindhyavasini is also set to be established, with courses starting in the upcoming academic session. The district is now well-connected with four-lane roads."

Speaking about the Barh Sagar project, CM Yogi recalled the PM’s words during its inauguration, where he mentioned that two and a half lakh hectares of land would receive irrigation facilities, greatly benefiting farmers. Addressing the drinking water crisis in the Vindhya region was another challenge.

The CM remarked further that the 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission is a testament to the PM’s vision. Once fully implemented, it will not only resolve the issue of clean drinking water, but also help cure many waterborne diseases, he asserted.

He added: "Admissions have already begun at Sonbhadra Medical College, and nursing courses will soon commence at Mirzapur Medical College, ensuring that daughters from the region will no longer need to go elsewhere for education, with a guarantee of 100% placement. Educating girls ensures their future success."

CM Yogi also remarked on the global respect PM Modi commands, noting how he is welcomed warmly in every country he visits because all his actions are dedicated to the nation. Many in this region were previously excluded from government schemes, but the current administration has made efforts to include tribes like the Kol, Chero, Gaur, and Tharu living in the Nepal border areas in various welfare programs, he further pointed out.

Additionally, two crore youths in UP are being provided with smartphones and tablets. By leveraging these technical skills, they can contribute to the nation’s growth and help India on its path to becoming a five trillion dollar economy, the Chief Minister remarked.

CM Yogi Adityanath shared that over the past seven and a half years, 56 lakh poor families have been provided homes and 2.62 crore poor individuals have been given access to toilets. A Gram Sachivalaya has been established in every Gram Panchayat, with a computer operator stationed to offer online services to villagers right in their communities.

Additionally, six and a half lakh youth have secured government jobs. The state's robust law and order has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh.

He further announced that the government is set to support all youth aspiring to launch startups or businesses. "They will be enrolled in the program, and the first phase, they will receive interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh, followed by Rs 10 lakh in the second phase over the coming years, he informed.

CM Yogi also highlighted an upcoming exhibition at the Expo Mart in Bhadohi, where artisans and craftsmen will have the opportunity to showcase their carpets and secure new orders.

The International Trade Show, to be held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, will also feature carpets from Mirzapur and Bhadohi. This platform will allow local products to be displayed to a global audience. Exporting these goods could bring substantial profits, and as capital flows into the region, it will drive development in Mirzapur, Bhadohi, and Sonbhadra.

CM Yogi reiterated PM Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", emphasizing the need to extend this to every village and household. Previously, destitute women received minimal pension benefits, but now they are receiving Rs 12,000 annually, benefiting over one crore families.

The CM directed the administration to hold camps to ensure those eligible for pensions but not yet receiving them are given immediate assistance. Furthermore, PM Modi's decision to provide a Rs 5 lakh Ayushman card for everyone over 70 years of age will soon be implemented in Uttar Pradesh, he informed. The CM urged officials to ensure housing for the poor through the PM or CM Awas Yojana and to verify and issue ration cards to those in need.

CM Yogi Adityanath stated that it's a new Uttar Pradesh today, where Kashi Vishwanath Dham is radiating magnificently, and in 2025, Prayagraj will witness a grand and divine Kumbh. Devotees visiting Kashi or the Kumbh will also be drawn to Maa Vindhyavasini Dham. Mirzapur, he added, is in a fortunate position, enjoying the best of both worlds.

Yogi government ministers Anil Rajbhar, Ashish Patel, Ravindra Jaiswal, Ramkesh Nishad, Bhadohi MP Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind, District Panchayat President Raju Kannaujiya, MLA Ratnakar Mishra, Ramashankar Singh Patel, Anurag Singh, Rinki Kol, Bhupesh Choubey, Legislative Council member Vineet Singh, BJP regional president Dilip Patel, district president Brajbhushan Singh etc. were present in the program.

