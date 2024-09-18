CM Yogi Adityanath slams Samajwadi Party, calls it 'gang' of those committing atrocities against daughters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, saying they harm the people who grant them power. He distributed appointment letters, loans, and devices to youth at Rozgaar Mela in Ghaziabad, highlighting his government's achievements. CM Yogi emphasized Uttar Pradesh's transformation under the double-engine government, citing improved infrastructure, employment, and safety.

Lucknow/Ghaziabad: In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party has become a 'gang' of those committing atrocities against women. He also remarked that the Congress and the SP are like the 'Bhasmasur', as they harm the very people who grant them power.

CM Yogi made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the mega Rozgaar Mela held at Ramlila Ground, Ghantaghar, in Ghaziabad. During the event, he distributed appointment letters to over 10,000 youth, loans exceeding Rs 327 crore to 632 beneficiaries, and tablets/smartphones to more than 6,000 young individuals.

CM Yogi pointed out that all the individuals recently apprehended for endangering the safety of their daughters have links to SP. Reflecting on their values, CM Yogi said, "SP leaders are labelling India’s religious leaders and cultural icons as mafia, suggesting that the 'soul of Aurangzeb' has taken hold of them."

He further added that Congress and SP have become like Bhasmasur—whenever entrusted with power, they misused it to undermine the people's faith.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the ongoing Rozgaar Melas in the state are elevating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mission Employment to new heights. He also reminded the audience that the people of Uttar Pradesh still recall the misdeeds of the pre-2017 governments.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "The mafia and rioters were a primary source of income for the opposition." He remarked that when someone's income stream is threatened, their leaders lose composure and resort to irrational outbursts. "Today, these political patrons are distressed by the disappearance of the mafia and rioters," he added.

He further commented that SP and Congress aim to incite class conflict under the guise of caste, giving rioters the freedom to loot. However, the double-engine government is committed to dismantling this model of the Samajwadi Party.

CM Yogi emphasized that the next three years are crucial, as Uttar Pradesh must become the nation's top economy within this timeframe.

Reflecting on past governance, CM Yogi said, "Before 2014, the Congress-led central government enacted laws to suppress Hindus, sought to dismantle the Ram Setu, obstructed the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and promoted terrorism in Kashmir. Congress undermined the nation’s security.

"Similarly, before 2017, SP followed in Congress' footsteps in Uttar Pradesh, fostering lawlessness and chaos. Riots were frequent, and SP leaders were seen submitting to dangerous criminals, forest mafias, animal mafias, and land mafias."

CM Yogi also emphasized how previous governments exploited the state's youth, resulting in widespread suffering, with farmers pushed to the brink of suicide and traders compelled to flee the state.

Due to the Samajwadi Party's actions, Hindu traders were displaced from Kairana and Kandhla, and the safety of daughters was compromised, he added.

In contrast, in the new Uttar Pradesh of a new India, daughters are now safe, traders are respected, youth have access to employment, and farmers are moving forward with dignity.

CM Yogi affirmed that if anyone dares to jeopardize the future of the youth, the government will take action against them, impounding their properties and distributing it among the poor. He assured that any obstacles to the dreams of the youth will be removed.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted that, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy.

He noted that the double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh has provided government jobs to more than 6.5 lakh youth over the past seven and a half years. For the first time in Uttar Pradesh's history, investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore have been received, which are expected to create employment opportunities for around 1.5 crore youth in the state.

He added, "Under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Yojana, the government will offer interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakks in the first phase and Rs 10 lahks in the second phase to 10 lakh youth over the coming years."

Targeting the opposition in a poetic way, Yogi stated "Nazar nahin hai, nazaron ki baat karte hain, Jamin pe chand-sitaron ki baat karte hain. Wo haath jodkar lootne wale, bhari sabha mein sudharon ki baat karte hain (They talk of visions without sight, speak of moon and stars while standing on the ground. Those who looted the people with folded hands now speak of reforms in full gatherings)."

He further remarked that Congress and SP have only exploited Uttar Pradesh. Now, a pair of boys has emerged, trying to mislead the state, but their benefits have never extended beyond their own families.

Reflecting on Ghaziabad's transformation, CM Yogi said that seven and a half years ago, the city was plagued by chaos, heaps of garbage, anarchy, and mafia running a parallel government that extorted "goonda tax." Today, under the double-engine government, Ghaziabad has evolved into a smart city.

"It now boasts a 12-lane highway, the country's first rapid rail system, and a metro. Soon, a satellite center of AIIMS Delhi will also be operational here. Ghaziabad is emerging as a hub of potential in Uttar Pradesh, offering investment, employment, and modern infrastructure. Even the iconic Dudheshwar Mahadev has been beautified as part of this transformation", he asserted.

In the program, along with CM Yogi, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Department Sunil Kumar Sharma, Minister of State for Vocational Education Independent Charge Kapil Dev Agarwal, Minister of State for Public Works Department Brijesh Singh, MP Atul Garg, former Union Minister General VK Singh, District Panchayat President Mamta Tyagi, Mayor Sunita Dayal and other dignitaries were present.

