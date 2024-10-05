CM Hemant Soren inaugurates key infrastructure projects in Ranchi, stresses on public participation

CM Hemant Soren inaugurated a new flyover in Ranchi, aiming to alleviate the city's traffic congestion. He emphasized environmental protection, stating that development should go hand in hand with environmental consciousness.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren stressed the importance of public cooperation in the development of critical infrastructure projects while inaugurating the Yogda Satsang Ashram-Bahubazar-Kanta Toli-Shantinagar, Kokar flyover in Ranchi. He acknowledged the efforts of all stakeholders, highlighting that such projects can only succeed with widespread public participation and government commitment. He expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project, directly or indirectly, stressing that improving infrastructure in Ranchi is challenging without collective support.

Soren noted that the new flyover would significantly reduce the city's traffic woes and highlighted that the state government is committed to strengthening all essential infrastructure. He added that numerous road and flyover projects are planned across the state in the coming days to enhance connectivity and ease congestion.

The inauguration of this 2,240-meter-long flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 224.94 crore, marked a major step forward in Ranchi’s infrastructure development. Additional projects, including the Sahajanand Chowk-Judge Colony flyover and the Birsa Chowk-Dhurwa roundabout four-lane road, were also launched during the event. In total, 31 projects were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid.

During his speech, CM Soren underscored the need for protecting public infrastructure, urging citizens to safeguard public property and avoid encroachments. He also discussed future expansion plans for the flyover and the construction of a unique bridge at Sirmatoli Chowk, which is being built over a railway crossing.

The Chief Minister also stressed environmental protection, noting that development should not come at the cost of the environment. He urged departments to focus on compensating for environmental damage caused by infrastructure projects, especially by planting trees and managing waste efficiently.

The event saw the participation of several dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth and MP Mahua Maji, alongside a large number of residents.

