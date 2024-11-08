Viral Video: Throwing magnets into Ganga River feeds this man and his family; Here's how

A viral video of a man using a magnet to collect coins from the Ganga River has garnered over 6.2 million views. While he claims to find gold and silver items, viewers are skeptical, with some suggesting the coins were pre-attached to the magnet.
 

Viral Video: Throwing magnets into Ganga River feeds this man and his family; Here is how anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 2:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

The Ganga River holds great cultural and religious importance in India, with its waters providing both spiritual and material benefits. It nourishes millions of people, and it is believed that bathing in its waters can cleanse one's sins while donating coins into the river is thought to grant the wishes of devotees. As a result, many people have started to collect these donated coins from the river. By using magnets, they retrieve coins and other metal objects, creating a means of livelihood for several families.

A video has recently surfaced on social media where a man tosses a magnet tied to a rope into the water, waits for it to sink, and then pulls the rope back up. As the magnet surfaces, coins are attached to it, and the man's face lights up with joy as he collects them. The man explains that his family relies entirely on the money they retrieve using the magnet. He also shares that, on occasion, he finds gold and silver items along with the coins.

The video shared on the Instagram account @social_sandesh1, has garnered over 6.2 million views. While many viewers are skeptical about the claims of finding gold and silver, others speculate that the coins may have been placed on the magnet beforehand.

