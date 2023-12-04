Cyclone Michaung: Videos of flooded Chennai airport go viral, operations shut till 11:30 pm (WATCH)

Chennai and surrounding districts experienced persistent heavy rainfall on Monday, attributed to the influence of a cyclonic storm expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh on December 5.

In an unprecedented turn of events, Chennai and its neighboring areas grappled with a flood-like situation on Monday, stemming from heavy rainfall and waterlogging that wreaked havoc on normal life. The already dire circumstances were compounded by power and internet disruptions, making the situation even more challenging for residents.

One of the significant impacts of the adverse weather conditions was the suspension of operations at Chennai airport until 11:30 pm, attributing the decision to strong winds. This disruption added to the woes of commuters who found themselves stranded due to the significant impact on suburban train and bus services.

As many as 70 flights arriving to and departing from the airport were cancelled on Monday morning owing to non-stop rains. The runway and tarmac also remain shut. As per airport authorities, a total of 12 domestic outbound flights, serving destinations such as Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram, had to be canceled. Additionally, a private carrier canceled four international services, affecting routes to destinations like Dubai and Sri Lanka. To manage the disruptions, three incoming international services were redirected to Bengaluru.

Chennai and the adjacent Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur districts, among others, experienced widespread rainfall since late Sunday due to the influence of cyclonic storm Michaung.

As of the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclonic storm "MICHAUNG" is positioned over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 210km east-northeast of Puducherry and 150km east-southeast of Chennai as of 2330 hrs on December 3. The forecast indicates its likely movement in a north-northwest direction with an expected intensification, crossing between Nellore and Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm.

Rail and air services suffered cancellation and delays. "In view of water flowing above danger level, the bridge no.14 between Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi has been suspended on account of safety reasons," and six trains originating from the Dr.MGR Chennai Central to destinations including Coimbatore and Mysuru were cancelled on Monday morning, the Southern Railway said, adding full refund shall be granted to all passengers of the above trains.