Charting the uncharted: A tale of grit and valour of INSV Tarini’s latest expedition

INSV Tarini's latest voyage, led by Lt. Cdr. Dilna K and Lt. Cdr. Roopa, showcases India's naval prowess, diplomatic efforts, and commitment to empowering women in defense.

New Delhi: In an era of maritime exploration that increasingly highlights inclusivity and sustainability, the story of INSV Tarini stands as a beacon of courage, resilience and diplomacy.

The latest voyage of Tarini, led by two Indian Navy officers, Lt. Cdr. Dilna K and Lt. Cdr. Roopa, showcases the culmination of years of hard work, determination and the indomitable spirit that drives women to break traditional barriers in the armed forces.

Their journey is more than just a maritime expedition; it is a statement of India's naval prowess and its commitment to empowering women in defence.

The officers’ achievements are deeply rooted in their humble beginnings and their unwavering passion for the sea, demonstrating that the journey from modest origins to extraordinary accomplishments is possible through grit and perseverance.

The Legacy of INSV Tarini and Navika Sagar Parikrama

INSV Tarini, named after the goddess Tara, symbolizing guidance and navigation, first gained global attention during the Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017-2018.

The expedition, which lasted from September 10, 2017, to May 21, 2018, marked India's first all-women circumnavigation of the globe.

The six-member crew navigated through challenging waters, covering 21,600 nautical miles over a span of 254 days.

The voyage saw them making port calls at several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the Falkland Islands, South Africa and Mauritius. It was a diplomatic mission as much as a maritime feat, with the crew engaging with local communities and strengthening bilateral ties during their port visits.

This groundbreaking expedition set the stage for future naval missions involving women officers and showcased India’s growing maritime ambitions.

The Present Voyage: A Diplomatic and Inspirational Endeavor

The ongoing expedition of INSV Tarini, led by Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa, builds on the legacy of the Navika Sagar Parikrama.

This time, the voyage has taken a more diplomatic turn, with the vessel making port calls across various strategic locations.

These stops have included countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and beyond, reaffirming India’s commitment to fostering maritime cooperation and regional stability.



The ongoing circumnavigation voyage of INSV Tarini began in May 2024 from Goa, marking the start of an ambitious expedition.

The vessel made its first significant port call in Fremantle, Australia, on November 24, 2024, where the crew received a warm welcome and were honoured in the Western Australian Parliament.

This event underscored the diplomatic importance of the voyage, strengthening ties between India and Australia.

Following this, INSV Tarini docked at Lyttleton, New Zealand, in December 2024, where the crew engaged in outreach programs and interactions with the local naval community.

As of February 2025, the voyage has entered its third leg, before the vessel returns to Goa later in the year.

These stops are strategically important, highlighting India's maritime diplomacy and its commitment to fostering international cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

From Humble Beginnings to High Seas

Both Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa come from modest backgrounds.

Their journey to becoming officers in the Indian Navy and leading an expedition aboard INSV Tarini is a testament to their perseverance and hard work.

Lt Cdr Dilna K, hailing from Kerala, grew up with a deep-rooted love for the sea. Her passion for adventure and exploration eventually led her to join the Navy, where she excelled in rigorous training programs.

Her journey to command a sailing vessel is a story of breaking barriers and overcoming societal expectations.

Lt Cdr Roopa, from Karnataka, had to overcome significant challenges in her early life.

Her determination to serve the nation propelled her into the Navy, where she quickly distinguished herself as a capable and confident officer.

Both officers underwent extensive training in ocean sailing, mastering the intricacies of navigation, weather forecasting and vessel maintenance.

The rigorous preparation ensured they were ready to face the unpredictable challenges of the high seas.

Grit and Determination: The Hallmarks of Naval Success

Ocean sailing is not for the faint-hearted. The officers had to endure long periods of isolation, extreme weather conditionsand the constant unpredictability of the sea. Their mental toughness and teamwork played a crucial role in overcoming these challenges.

The voyage has tested their endurance, both physically and mentally. Navigating through rough seas, dealing with equipment malfunctions and making critical decisions in high-pressure situations are just some of the challenges they have faced.

Their success is a reflection of their resilience and the robust training provided by the Indian Navy’s Ocean Sailing Node.



Empowering Women in the Armed Forces



The success of the INSV Tarini expeditions marks a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s journey towards gender inclusivity.

The participation of women officers in such challenging and demanding missions demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to creating equal opportunities for women.

The Indian Navy’s decision to allow women on warships and in combat roles is a reflection of its progressive policies.

The officers’ achievements on Tarini are inspiring young women across the country to pursue careers in defence, breaking stereotypes and challenging societal norms.



The latest voyage of INSV Tarini, led by two exemplary women officers, embodies the spirit of exploration, resilience and diplomacy.

Their journey from humble beginnings to leading a major naval expedition is a testament to the power of determination and hard work.

As India continues to expand its maritime reach and diplomatic engagements, the story of INSV Tarini serves as a reminder of the importance of perseverance, inclusivity and the enduring human spirit to overcome challenges.



The officers’ courage and dedication have not only strengthened India’s maritime presence but have also inspired a generation to dream bigger, aim higher and sail further.

Their journey is a powerful narrative of what can be achieved with passion, determination and the support of a progressive institution like the Indian Navy.

