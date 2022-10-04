Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Submit character certificate: Himachal district administration to journalists covering PM Modi's event

    On October 5, PM Modi will dedicate the AIIMS in Bilaspur to people. AIIMS Bilaspur constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds.

    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

    In what comes as a bizarre demand, the district administration of Himachal Pradesh has asked all journalists —including those from All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan to produce a character certificate in order to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to the state on the occasion of Dusshera, October 5.

    On September 29, a similar notification was also issued by the police. For the unversed, the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Mandi on September 24, but due to the bad weather, he had to cancel his rally in the state.

    Accordig to reports, the notification asked the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) to provide a list of all press correspondents, photographers, videographers, and teams of Doordarshan and AIR along with "a certificate of their character verification".

    "The certificate of character verification may be supplied to the office of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID, Bilaspur by October 1, 2022 positively. Their access within the rally or meeting will be decided by this office," the notification read. 

    Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
