Chaos in Pune after container truck collides with multiple vehicles, injures two women while fleeing (WATCH)

A container truck went on a rampage in Pune, Maharashtra, injuring two women and damaging at least 10 vehicles before being stopped by local residents and the police.

Chaos in Pune as container truck crashes into multiple vehicles, injures two women while fleeing
Pune: A chaotic scene unfolded on the Chakan-Shikrapur Road in Pune, Maharashtra, when a container truck went on a rampage, hitting multiple vehicles and injuring two women on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses described how the truck, traveling from Chakan to Shikrapur, suddenly lost control and struck a woman and a young girl at Talegaon Chowk. The driver, Aqib Khan, a resident of Haryana, seemed to be in a state of panic as he continued driving, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

The truck crashed into several vehicles, including a tempo, a car, and two-wheelers, over a stretch of nearly 2 kilometers. The police attempted to intercept the truck, but it even collided with a government vehicle, an Ertiqa, before finally being stopped by local residents.

The residents, who had had enough of the destruction, placed a dumper on the road at Wajrapadi, forcing the truck to come to a halt. The driver, who had been beaten by an angry crowd, was taken into custody and admitted to Shikrapadi Rural Hospital for treatment.

The two women injured in the incident are reported to be in serious condition. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are taking legal action against the driver.

According to officials, the truck damaged at least 10 vehicles, and the police van was also damaged in the chaos. 

