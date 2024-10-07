Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CM MK Stalin on Chennai Air Show: 'Tamil Nadu provided more facilities than requested by IAF'

    CM Stalin stressed that the state government had extended significant cooperation and facilities for the event, exceeding the requests made by the IAF. "The Tamil Nadu government provided necessary administrative cooperation and facilities for the IAF airshow beyond what was requested by the IAF," he said.

    In the wake of a tragic incident during an Indian Air Force (IAF) air show at Marina Beach, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the five individuals who lost their lives due to heat-related issues. The air show, that took place on Sunday (October 6) drew thousands of spectators but ended in tragedy as attendees struggled with the sweltering heat.

    CM Stalin stressed that the state government had extended significant cooperation and facilities for the event, exceeding the requests made by the IAF. "The Tamil Nadu government provided necessary administrative cooperation and facilities for the IAF airshow beyond what was requested by the IAF," he said. He acknowledged that many attendees faced difficulties in returning to their vehicles after the show, highlighting that the turnout was much larger than expected.

    According to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, the fatalities were linked to heat exhaustion, with nearly 100 others requiring medical attention. Seven individuals remain hospitalised, while the majority have since been discharged.

    The air show showcased a dazzling display of IAF aircraft, captivating audiences from 11 am to 1 pm. However, many spectators arrived an hour early, standing in the blazing sun for several hours. Some sought relief from the heat by using umbrellas.

    CM Stalin assured that future events would be better planned to address these concerns, saying, "Next time, when such big events are organized, more attention will be given to these aspects, and arrangements will be made accordingly." The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the need for enhanced safety measures during large gatherings, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

