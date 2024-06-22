'Connectivity, commerce, collaboration': PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina issue joint statement (WATCH)

In a joint statement with PM Hasina, PM Modi stressed the strategic importance of Bangladesh in India's regional policies, including the Neighbourhood First Policy, Act East Policy, Vision Sagar, and Indo-Pacific Vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (June 22) engaged in bilateral talks in New Delhi, focusing on enhancing defence ties, defence production, counter-terrorism cooperation, and border management.

"To further strengthen our defence ties, we had detailed discussions on defence production and the modernization of armed forces. We have decided to enhance our cooperation in counter-terrorism, combating fundamentalism, and ensuring the peaceful management of our border. Our vision for the Indian Ocean Region is aligned, and we welcome Bangladesh's decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. We will continue our collaboration at BIMSTEC and other regional and international forums," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the successful completion of several joint projects, PM Modi said, "Trade in Indian rupees has commenced between our countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganga between India and Bangladesh has been completed. The first cross-border friendship pipeline is operational. Additionally, the export of electricity from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid marks a significant step in sub-regional energy cooperation. These initiatives demonstrate the speed and scale of our growing relations."

PM Modi stressed the importance of connectivity, commerce, and collaboration, particularly in digital and energy sectors, to boost both economies. He also announced plans to initiate talks on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to elevate economic ties.

"Both nations are ready to start technical-level talks on renewing the 1996 Ganga Water Treaty. For the conservation and management of the Teesta river in Bangladesh, a technical team will visit soon," PM Modi added.

Looking ahead, PM Modi mentioned that India and Bangladesh have prepared a forward-looking vision, including green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space exploration.

"This meeting is special as Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is the first state guest after the third term of our government," he concluded.

