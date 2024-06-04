Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP continue its rule?

The Chandigarh constituency in the state of Chandigarh went to polls on June 1. As many as 6.49 lakh voters in the state were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections this year, which are being held alongside Legislative Assembly elections in the four states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Chandigarh, the capital of Punjab and Haryana, plays a key role in the nation's political discourse. The Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat has oscillated between Congress and BJP.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who were the main contenders?

This time, the BJP has replaced sitting MP Kher with a fresh face Sanjay Tandon. Tandon, a Municipal Councillor in Punjab for 14 years, is a six-time Assembly Elections-winning MLA.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress and AAP, has mutually agreed to field Manish Tewari from the Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency. Congress' Tewari is a sitting MP from Punjab's Anandapur Sahib.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Electoral details

Chandigarh has a total of 6.47 lakh registered voters, comprising 3.35 lakh male voters, 3.12 lakh female voters, and 33 third-gender voters, as per the Election Commission. Among these, 15,006 individuals belong to the age group of 18-19 and are first-time voters, while 4,799 voters are above 85 years of age.

Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's candidate Kirron Kher defeated Congress' Pawan Bansal by a wide margin of nearly 70,000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Kher clinched victory with 231,188 votes, while Congress' Bansal received 184,218 votes, losing by a margin of 46,970 votes. Before Kher, Congress had served as an MP from this constituency, winning four times, including three consecutive victories.

