Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Maa Kalika Temple on Chaitra Navratri, praying for the state's prosperity. He highlighted welfare schemes and praised religious redevelopment projects under PM Modi's leadership.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday visited Maa Kalika Temple in Paltan Bazaar on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, offering prayers and seeking blessings for the prosperity, peace, and well-being of the state and its people.

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Performing rituals in accordance with tradition, Dhami described Navratri as a festival symbolising power, faith, and devotion, according to a press release. "The festival of Navratri conveys a message of positive energy, inner strength, and unity and harmony in society. I pray to Maa Bhagwati for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life for all citizens," he said while extending greetings to devotees present at the temple.

As per the release, a large number of devotees gathered at the temple premises, where the Chief Minister also interacted with people and conveyed his wishes on the auspicious occasion. Highlighting the state government's commitment, Dhami said continuous efforts are being made to ensure that welfare schemes reach every section of society. He expressed confidence that with divine blessings, Uttarakhand will achieve new milestones of development, said the release.

Revitalising India's Cultural Heritage

Addressing the gathering, Dhami emphasised the Centre's focus on revitalising India's religious and cultural heritage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He cited projects such as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath as key examples.

Major Redevelopment Projects

"The work of completely transforming the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was done under the leadership of our Prime Minister Modi. In our own state, after the 2013 disaster, the transformation of Kedarnath into 'Divya Kedar' has set an example. Now, major redevelopment work is also underway in Badrinath under a master plan," Dhami said.

He added that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya reflects India's cultural pride and spiritual awakening.

Preserving Uttarakhand's Identity

The Chief Minister reiterated that preserving Uttarakhand's cultural heritage, traditions, and religious identity remains a top priority, while also asserting that demographic balance in the state will be maintained.

Vision for a 'Developed India'

Concluding his address, Dhami said that with the blessings of Maa Bhagwati, India is progressing rapidly, and urged citizens to contribute towards achieving the vision of a "Developed India" by 2047. (ANI)