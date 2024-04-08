Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lord Ramlalla to don special khadi cotton attire with gold block prints from Chaitra Navratri till Ram Navami

    Devotees from around the globe are expected to witness the divine spectacle of Ram Lalla dressed in this remarkable attire during the upcoming Navratri festivities in Ayodhya.

    Ram Lalla, the divine infant form of Lord Rama, is set to be adorned in exquisite attire crafted from special hand-woven and hand-spun khadi cotton, embellished with authentic gold khaddi hand block prints. This announcement was made on Monday (April 8) by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the official organization responsible for the construction and administration of the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

    According to the trust, the intricate designs adorning the clothing are inspired by Vaishnav symbols associated with Lord Vishnu.

    "From the first day of Chaitra Navratri until Shri Ramnavami, the attire of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar will be truly exceptional. The Lord will be clothed in garments made of special hand-woven khadi cotton, adorned with genuine gold khaddi hand block prints, all featuring Vaishnav motifs," the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

    Devotees from around the globe are expected to witness the divine spectacle of Ram Lalla dressed in this remarkable attire during the forthcoming Navratri festivities in Ayodhya.

    The magnificent Ram Mandir, situated at the sacred birthplace of Lord Rama, is slated for inauguration on January 1, 2024, marking the culmination of years of construction and dedication.

    Last Updated Apr 8, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
