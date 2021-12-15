  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre brings 4 crucial decisions regarding voting; Aadhaar-linked ID, 4 registration attempts and more

    The Election Commission has already written to the government, urging many election reforms, such as making paid news a crime and raising the penalty for filing a false affidavit to two years in prison.
     

    Centre brings 4 crucial decisions regarding voting Aadhaar linked ID 4 registration attempts and more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 7:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Union Cabinet passed an electoral reform bill on Wednesday, authorising the connection of Aadhaar to voter ID cards — one of the fundamental reforms proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Aside from that, persons exercising their franchise for the first time will have up to four turns to register. The Election Commission has already written to the government, urging many election reforms, such as making paid news a crime and raising the penalty for filing a false affidavit to two years in prison.

    The ECI had written to the law ministry in June of this year, demanding that it "immediately" take up these outstanding electoral changes, which included enabling first-time voters to register numerous times in a year. According to reports, the administration was considering over 40 electoral alternatives.

    As many states, notably Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the new voting reforms prepare for assembly elections next year. Four main changes are being implemented to enhance electoral registers, make voting more inclusive, give the EC greater power, and eliminate duplication.

    According to the EC, its pilot initiatives have been excellent and effective, and this phase will weed out duplication and enhance the electoral rolls. There is another suggestion to allow more people to register to vote. For that, beginning January 1 of the next year, first-time voters turning 18 will be able to register four times a year, with four different cut-off dates. Until recently, they could only do this once a year.

    Also Read | Cryptocurrency regulation: Govt unlikely to table Bill in Winter Session?

    The EC also voted to make the statute gender-neutral for service officers, enabling the service officer's husband to vote. This capability is currently available only to the wife of a male military voter and not to the spouse of a female service voter.

    It has also granted the EC the authority to take over any venue for elections. There were others who objected to taking over schools and other vital institutions during election season. These critical electoral changes will be introduced by the administration during the current Winter Session of Parliament.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India approves USD 10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor display manufacturers gcw

    India approves $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor, display manufacturers

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers-dnm

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers

    Climate change crisis UN confirms 38 degrees Celsius record high Arctic temperature in 2020 gcw

    Climate change crisis: UN confirms 38 degrees Celsius record high Arctic temperature in 2020

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Tiranga yatra in Punjab Jalandhar, interacts with masses-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Tiranga yatra’ in Punjab's Jalandhar, interacts with masses

    Cryptocurrency regulation Govt unlikely to table Bill in Winter Session gcw

    Cryptocurrency regulation: Govt unlikely to table Bill in Winter Session?

    Recent Stories

    Kate Winslet on intimate scenes in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio; actress says 'It was Really Amazing' RCB

    Kate Winslet on intimate scenes in Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio; actress says 'It was Really Amazing'

    Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, this is where the stars were seen today drb

    Malaika Arora to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, this is where the stars were seen today

    India approves USD 10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor display manufacturers gcw

    India approves $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor, display manufacturers

    Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day SCJ

    Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    Indian Super League: The League that propelled Indian Football to the global map

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon