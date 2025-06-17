The Centre’s multi-disciplinary committee will submit its report in three months on the Ahmedabad Air India crash that killed 270 people. Investigators are examining black box data and aircraft safety, while parallel probes continue.

The Centre on Tuesday confirmed that a high-level committee investigating the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad will submit its report within three months. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, said the panel will examine every aspect of the June 12 crash, including technical faults, human error, and regulatory compliance.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft (flight AI171) was headed to London with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board. It crashed into the complex of a medical college just moments after take-off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. According to official figures, 241 people onboard and 29 on the ground died, with only one known survivor.

Black box may reveal key crash details

The aircraft’s black box, which includes the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), has already been recovered. Mohol said investigators are optimistic that analysis of the black box will offer crucial insights into what led to the deadly crash.

Technical checks on other Dreamliners

Air India currently operates 34 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The minister said that 10–12 aircraft from the fleet have already undergone detailed safety inspections and no faults have been discovered so far. All remaining Dreamliners will also be examined as a precautionary measure.

DNA sampling and victim identification underway

Ahmedabad hospital authorities have collected 270 DNA samples to help identify victims. Mohol stated that 70-80 bodies have already been handed over to their families, with more identifications expected as results arrive.

Panel chaired by Union Home Secretary

The high-level committee is chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. It held its first meeting in Delhi and discussed various possible causes of the crash, ranging from sudden engine failure and bird strikes to issues with wing flaps. The committee is also expected to recommend new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Multiple investigations underway

In addition to the government-appointed panel, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a separate technical investigation. Meanwhile, the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched a parallel probe, as per international protocol, since the aircraft is US-manufactured.

The NTSB is an independent American agency that investigates civil aviation accidents worldwide. It has already deployed experts to the crash site in Ahmedabad to support and supervise the probe.