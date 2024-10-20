Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini causes panic, no casualties reported

    The incident took place at around 7:50 AM, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched to the scene, according to fire department officials. Although the blast caused significant alarm, there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

    Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini causes panic, no casualties reported AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    A loud explosion was on Sunday (October 20) reported near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, New Delhi, sparking panic among local residents. The cause of the blast remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine what triggered the explosion.

    The incident took place at around 7:50 AM, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched to the scene, according to fire department officials. Although the blast caused significant alarm, there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

    Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader's son ties knot with Pakistani bride in virtual 'nikah' ceremony

    Delhi Police confirmed that the wall of the CRPF school was damaged in the explosion, emitting a foul odor. Nearby structures also suffered damage, with the windows of a nearby shop and a parked car shattered by the blast.

    "A PCR call was received reporting a loud blast near the CRPF School in Sector 14, Rohini. Upon arrival, we found the school wall damaged, and there was a noticeable foul smell in the area," a police official said.

    Authorities quickly responded by calling in a crime investigation team, forensic experts (FSL), and the bomb disposal squad to assess the situation. The area was cordoned off, and fire brigade personnel remained at the scene to ensure safety.

    "The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the explosion," the Delhi police added, stating that no injuries had been reported.

    Pune jeweller gets Rs 10 crore ransom threat, Lawrence Bishnoi gang link probed

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion dmn

    Four of family arrested for murder of 30-year-old labourer in Delhi on theft suspicion

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations snt

    700 popular attractions, cheapest dining and more: Study ranks India 2nd best country for longer vacations

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-673 October 20 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW gcw

    Meet Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, the newly appointed chairperson of NCW

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES ATG

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor shares photos; informs that she does not fast for Anand Ahuja - PICTURES

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments AJR

    Kiccha Sudeep's mother, Saroja, passes away after battling age-related ailments

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving anr

    Kerala: KSRTC bus driver allegedly assaults passenger for questioning dangerous driving

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon