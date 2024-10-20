Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini causes panic, no casualties reported

The incident took place at around 7:50 AM, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched to the scene, according to fire department officials. Although the blast caused significant alarm, there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

A loud explosion was on Sunday (October 20) reported near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, New Delhi, sparking panic among local residents. The cause of the blast remains unknown, and investigations are underway to determine what triggered the explosion.

The incident took place at around 7:50 AM, after which two fire brigades were immediately dispatched to the scene, according to fire department officials. Although the blast caused significant alarm, there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader's son ties knot with Pakistani bride in virtual 'nikah' ceremony

Delhi Police confirmed that the wall of the CRPF school was damaged in the explosion, emitting a foul odor. Nearby structures also suffered damage, with the windows of a nearby shop and a parked car shattered by the blast.

"A PCR call was received reporting a loud blast near the CRPF School in Sector 14, Rohini. Upon arrival, we found the school wall damaged, and there was a noticeable foul smell in the area," a police official said.

Authorities quickly responded by calling in a crime investigation team, forensic experts (FSL), and the bomb disposal squad to assess the situation. The area was cordoned off, and fire brigade personnel remained at the scene to ensure safety.

"The incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the explosion," the Delhi police added, stating that no injuries had been reported.

Pune jeweller gets Rs 10 crore ransom threat, Lawrence Bishnoi gang link probed

Latest Videos