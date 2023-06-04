Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha train accident: Railway Board recommends CBI probe

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday informed that the Railway Board had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha Train Accident

    CBI to probe Odisha train accident, says Railway Minister
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday informed that the Railway Board had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Odisha train accident.

    "The circumstances under which the accident has happened, keeping that in mind and based on the administrative information received, the Railways Board has recommended that the investigation should be taken forward by the Central Bureau of Investigation," Vaishnaw told media persons in a brief statement.

    Railway minister on Odisha train accident site since 30 hours, not for photo-op like predecessors: Govt

    On Sunday, the Odisha government revised the death toll of the triple train accident from 288 to 275 and reported 1,175 injuries.

    Chief Secretary P.K. Jena explained that the revised toll was due to some bodies being counted twice. He stated, "After careful verification and a report by the Balasore District Collector, the final death toll has been determined as 275."

    Jena provided information about the treatment of injured individuals in various hospitals located in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack. He mentioned that 793 passengers have been discharged, while 382 are currently receiving treatment at government expense.

    Regarding the identification of the deceased, Jena stated that 88 bodies have been identified, with 78 already handed over to their families, while 187 remain unidentified. Proper identification of the bodies has been a significant challenge, and measures such as DNA sampling and uploading photographs of the deceased on government websites will be undertaken.

    Jena highlighted the rescue operations, stating that nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), five units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and 24 fire services teams were involved. The rescue operations have now been completed.

    Furthermore, he mentioned the arrangements made for night surgeries and the deployment of over 100 medical teams with paramedical staff.

    The train accident involved three trains: the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, and a goods train. The Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train, resulting in several carriages overturning, including some onto the passing Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express. This incident is now being referred to as one of the worst train accidents in India.

    Railway Minister says change in electronic interlocking caused Odisha train accident

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2023, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Gold for India in discus throw, women's 400m race

    Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Gold for India in discus throw, women's 400m race

    Infosys cut CEO Salil Parekh's pay by 21 percent in 2022-23: Report

    Infosys cut CEO Salil Parekh's pay by 21% in 2022-23: Report

    Railway minister on Odisha train accident site since 30 hours, not for photo-op like predecessors: Govt slams Opposition

    Railway minister on Odisha train accident site since 30 hours, not for photo-op like predecessors: Govt

    Coromandel Express rammed into Goods train carrying iron ore; it had green signal: Railway Board

    Signal interference behind Coromandel Express crash: Railway Board

    Odisha train crash: How the electronic interlocking works on Railways network?

    Odisha train accident: How electronic interlocking works on Railways network

    Recent Stories

    Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Gold for India in discus throw, women's 400m race

    Asian U20 Athletics Championship: Gold for India in discus throw, women's 400m race

    Josh Hazlewood to miss World Test Championship Final; Australia include all-rounder Michael Neser in squad

    Josh Hazlewood to miss World Test Championship Final; Australia include all-rounder Michael Neser in squad

    World Environment Day: 6 movies that give you a glimpse of the Climate in various forms RBA

    World Environment Day: 6 movies that give you glimpse of the Climate in various forms

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Khushi Dubey Pradeep Pandey song une Ke Garmi Bhayil Ba Jawani is not to be missed RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khushi Dubey, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘June Ke Garmi Bhayil Ba Jawani’ is not to be missed

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh HOT bedroom song Diya Gul Kara Rani goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's HOT bedroom song ‘Diya Gul Kara Rani’ goes viral-WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon