Caught on camera: Woman arrives in BMW, steals flower pot kept outside shop in Noida (WATCH)

In a bizarre incident, a video has gone viral on social media, showing an unusual theft in Noida's Sector-18, where a woman is seen stepping out of her luxury BMW car and stealing a flower pot kept outside a shop. The incident unfolded at around 12 am, when the woman arrived in her luxury car, and with surprising nonchalance, swiped a flower pot that had been placed as part of roadside decoration, vanishing into the night.

The women quickly stole the flowerpot placed at the main gate and moved towards her car and sped away.

The incident, captured on local CCTV, has left users online amused at the petty theft carried out with such luxury. The footage shows the woman lifting the flower pot and returning to her vehicle with practiced ease, hinting that this may not have been her first late-night "shopping" trip.

Social media buzzed with reactions, as users shared the video, expressing both amusement and bemusement.

