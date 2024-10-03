Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thief apologises for stealing Ashtadhatu idols of Radha-Krishna from Prayagraj temple; returns citing illness

    A thief who stole Radha Krishna idols from a temple in Prayagraj returned them with an apology, citing his family's illness and nightmares following the theft.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    A thief who had stolen the Ashtadhatu idols of Radha Krishna from a temple near the renowned Gau Ghat Ashram in Prayagraj returned the idols to the temple, accompanied by a written apology. In the note, the thief explained that after the theft, both his wife and son had fallen gravely ill, and he was plagued by nightmares. 

    Seeking forgiveness, he apologized to both the deities and the temple priest for his actions. The idols were reportedly stolen on Sep 23.

    According to the police, some local residents noticed a suspicious man dropping off a sack near the temple on Tuesday evening. Upon inspecting the sack, they discovered the Radha Krishna idols along with a letter from the thief explaining the reasons for returning the stolen items.

    The letter, written in Hindi, translated to: "I have committed a sin by stealing the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha out of ignorance. Ever since the theft, I have been plagued by nightmares and have not been able to sleep, eat, or find peace. Moreover, my son and wife have fallen seriously ill since the incident, as I committed the act for the sake of money."

    The letter continued: "I tampered with the idol intending to sell it. I am exhausted by the nightmares and am returning your 'amaanat' (valuables)." Following the return, the temple's mahant identified the stolen idols and performed a puja after a jalabhishek (ritual purification with water) of the idols.

